Gov. Wolf on Thursday will order that Pennsylvania schools stay closed for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to sources familiar with the governor’s decision.

Wolf’s announcement comes as a growing number of states have shut down schools for the year amid the continued outbreak.

The governor had previously said that Pennsylvania schools would be closed indefinitely — an extended shutdown that began when Wolf on March 13 ordered schools closed for two weeks.

Since then, schools across the state have been grappling with how to continue instructing students at home. Some districts began a learning program the first week schools were closed, while others have yet to launch formal online instruction. In Philadelphia, the district plans to begin a learning program the week of April 20.

This story will be updated.

