Gov. Tom Wolf signed a law to allow hunting on three Sundays each year.

The long-time controversial legislation will allow for hunting on three Sundays: one day during deer rifle season, one during deer archery season and a third day chosen by the Game Commission.

Although this new law is signed just three days before the start of deer rifle season, the legislation will not go into effect until 2020.

"This legislation carefully balances the needs of landowners with an expanded opportunity for hunters who work or attend school during weekdays," Wolf said in a release.

This legislation is a longtime coming and has been altered significantly since it was first introduced earlier this year. Sen. Daniel Laughlin, R-Erie, initially proposed the state legalize about a dozen Sundays during the year during hunting seasons, but was met with strong opposition from the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.

After compromising and amending it down to three Sundays, the Farm Bureau still did not move to a neutral position on it until the legislation required a landowner's written permission to hunt on their property, as well as made it easier to enforce anti-trespassing laws. These additions were added to the law Wolf signed today.

Pennsylvania was one of only three states that banned Sunday hunting, although crows, foxes and coyotes are current exceptions to the ban. The ban was first instituted as part of the state's "blue laws" that blocked residents from recreational activities or work on Sundays.

The legal age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products in Pennsylvania is increasing to 21, although there’s an exception for veterans and service members who are at least 18.

Wolf also signed 24 bills Wednesday, including a pair of bills that raises the minimum age requirements to 21 to purchase tobacco products, e-cigarettes and vaping products.

Pennsylvania now joins 18 other states that raised the minimum age to 21.

Other bills that gained Wolf's signature include a bill to establish sexual extortion as a crime, one to allow online training for firefighters, and a "purple stripe" bill to allow property owners to identify property as no trespassing by painting purple stripes on trees or posts.