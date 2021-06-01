Gov. Tom Wolf visited Lancaster County for the second time in less than a week on Tuesday, this time to promote his plan for reforming Pennsylvania’s charter school law, which Wolf called “the worst in the nation.”

Wolf wants to create “performance standards” for charters, put a moratorium on creating new cyber charters, create a ceiling for cyber charter enrollment at low-performing schools, set “equitable” tuition rates and require charters to be subject to the Right to Know law and other transparency requirements.

These changes would save $395 million that could be redirected to the state’s public education system, Wolf said.

Five superintendents from around Lancaster County joined Wolf outside J.P. McCaskey High School to show their support for Wolf’s proposal.

“The fact we have to pay the charters and the cyber charters more money than it actually costs to educate a child, that is just ridiculous and unfair,” said School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damarus Rau. “I don’t understand how anyone thinks that’s OK.”

Brian Bliss, the superintendent of Solanco School District, said his district pays more than $1.4 million for 94 of its students to attend charter schools. Almost all of this goes to cyber charter schools because there are few brick-and-mortar charter schools accessible from that part of Lancaster County.

Solanco spends about $11,689 to send a regular education student to a cyber charter, and $30,687 for each special education student. If the district were to bring all of those students back into the district’s online academy, it would save $650,000, Bliss said, bringing the rate down for regular education students to $8,000.

If those students came back to school in person, that money would be spent on the district’s own teachers, curriculum and facilities, he added.

“[Sending money to charter schools] is a significant expenditure for the taxpayer when we provide that service for our students in the district as well,” Bliss said.

Jessica Hickernell, spokesperson for Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools, said charter schools already need to submit annual reports and pay for independent audits. And if these schools were failing students, “they would no longer be in business -- yet enrollment continues to grow each year,” she added.

The coalition opposes Wolf’s proposal. Hickernell noted that while school districts complain about sending money to charters, districts across Pennsylvania are benefiting from $6.1 billion in new money from the federal government since March 2020, with $4.5 billion of that in unreserved funds that so far have not been allocated.

Wolf has less than two years remaining in his term and is coming off a loss in last month’s primary election, in which 53% of people who voted chose to amend the state constitution to limit a governor’s emergency powers -- fallout from a year of fighting with the GOP-controlled Legislature over when and how to reopen the state’s economy.

Wolf’s cyber charter proposal has support from at least 10 Republicans in the Legislature, but the governor will need to win over more GOP support to get his plan enacted.

So the governor is hitting the road to sell his unfinished agenda. Tuesday’s visit on school reform followed last Thursday’s event in Lancaster where he promoted raising the state’s minimum wage.

No Republican from Lancaster County has publicly endorsed Wolf’s charter school plan, and comments by officials in the governor’s administration in April signaled that the governor could pursue some of his charter school agenda through the regulatory process without the Legislature’s input.

State Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, the chairman of the Senate education committee, is already planning to be a lead sponsor on legislation with Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman to reform the state’s charter school laws and expand the EITC tax credit scholarship programs, according to a co-sponsorship memorandum sent to all senators in February. Martin has hosted hearings on the issue in his committee to help create the unreleased legislation.

School choice

Though each official at Tuesday’s press conference proclaimed support for school choice, that support came with the caveat that they only support it when it’s done right. For example, Wolf said he wants charter schools to help innovate better ways to teach students, like the International Baccalaureate program at York Academy Regional Charter that he and his wife, Frances Wolf, helped start.

“That was the initial promise of the charter school program, to allow for this flowering of new ideas and innovation with the hope that traditional public schools could learn from that,” Wolf said at Tuesday’s press conference. “We’re not just saying it, we believe [in school choice].”

Additionally, Rau said she believes school districts should be allowed to restrict students from attending cyber charters if they have an equitable or better cyber academy offered through the school district. Low performing cyber charter schools are “not adding value to that child’s life,” Rau added.

Every one of Lancaster County’s 17 school districts offers an online learning option.

The School District of Lancaster saw a 25% increase in students attending cyber charter schools this academic year, Rau said, for a total of 245 students. In addition, 200 students attend Lancaster’s brick-and-mortar charter school La Academia.

“A lot of parents have said to me, ‘Cyber charters must be better because they’ve been doing [virtual learning] much longer,’” Rau said. “That is absolutely not true,” he said, adding that the School District of Lancaster offers one-on-one instruction for its virtual students, which Rau claims students enrolled with cyber charters can’t always access.

Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster city, said during the press conference he supported the first charter school law in the Legislature -- well before the state even imagined cyber charter schools were a possibility. Now it’s ballooned to a profitable business that leaves school districts still set with educating all students -- while charters can cherry-pick their students or return them to the district if they are not doing well.

“What we see today is a situation where people have figured out a way to make money and they are less concerned about what the outcome is,” Sturla said. “Cyber charter schools in Pennsylvania are some of the lowest performing schools in the state of Pennsylvania. It’s not about quality, it’s not about education, it’s not about innovation. It’s about the bottom dollar and how much money somebody could make.”

Alex Geli contributed reporting.