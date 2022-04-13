After a second day of public comments and some tense debate between the Lancaster County commissioners and community members, the Board of Elections on Wednesday said they are removing the dropbox where voters returned their mail-in ballots.

The dropbox, in use for every election since 2020, was located inside the doors of the Chestnut Street entrance of the Lancaster County Government Center in downtown Lancaster city. Accessing the box did not require a person to pass through the security station staffed by sheriff’s office deputies..

The decision was confirmed over an hour-and-a-half into Wednesday’s meeting by Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who was in favor of removing the dropbox along with Commissioner Josh Parsons. Commissioner Josh Trescot, the lone Democrat on the board, opposed the removal.

The announcement prompted to some confused reactions from Trescot, who is just three months into his appointed term on the board, and the audience about when an official vote had taken place.

The issue has been discussed at multiple Board of Elections meetings and — because it is an “administrative matter” — it does not need an official vote, just a consensus, Parsons and D’Agostino said. And the initial decision to install the dropbox was also an administrative matter that occurred without a vote, they said.

Trescot, however, said even though there had been statements made during past board meetings, there had not been substantive discussion of the topic.

“But the decision was made by the majority of the Board of Elections to make an administrative change to remove the dropbox. I disagreed with it,” he said in a phone call after the meeting.

And as for the dropbox, “it will cease to exist. Either inside or outside,” Trescot said.

How the change will be communicated to voters is unclear, he said.

Commissioners D’Agostino and Parsons did not return calls for comment. Chief Registrar and Chief Clerk of Elections Christa Miller also did not respond.

‘It is a minor change’

In an echo of Tuesday’s public comments, those who spoke during Wednesday's meeting were in favor of keeping the ballot dropbox, some even asking for that additional dropboxes be installed throughout the county.

“Don’t remove the dropbox. Don’t relocate it. Add to the dropboxes in Lancaster County,” said Sally Lyall, a resident of Lancaster Township, and the first public commenter Wednesday.

Trescot backed many of their sentiments.

“The dropbox is there, it’s been functioning for multiple election cycles. It doesn’t appear be any reason of fraud in Lancaster County,” he said. “The idea that we should have more dropboxes, I would support that. I do think that people having to drive from Quarryville or Strasburg into the city is not the most effective thing.”

In a nod to concerns voiced by his fellow commissioners about people dropping off ballots that were not their own, Trescot said education and signage around the dropbox could be improved.

Although they voiced appreciation for the public comments, D’Agostino and Parsons held firm in their decision.

They pointed again to the “gray areas” created by Act 77 — the 2019 law that expanded voter’s right to mail-in ballots — and voters “inadvertently breaking the law” by dropping off more than just their own ballot.

“I understand that many of you have very sincerely held beliefs about this (dropbox),” Parsons said. “It is a minor change, it is a minor change…you still have a lot of options (to vote). The idea that this is a significant burden I disagree with.”

Both Parsons and D’Agostino have been critics of the no excuse mail-in portion of Act 77. The Commonwealth Court ruled in January that the overall law is unconstitutional, agreeing with Republican lawmakers who sued on the grounds that the state Constitution seems to restrict how and where ballots can be returned. That decision is being appealed to the state Supreme Court.

Diane Topakian, Chair of Lancaster County Democratic Committee, decried the board’s decision in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

“It was reported that 22,352 registered voters have applied for mail-in ballots. Their only options now is to hope they receive their ballot in time to mail it back or drive to the County Government Center, and take their ballot to the Board of Elections' office and hand it in,” she said in the statement. “There will be lines, difficult parking, and lots of frustration. Voter suppression acts like this are happening across the state and country.”

Election deadlines

The last day to register for the May 17 primary election is May 2. Voters can request mail-in ballots up until May 10. Mail-in ballots must be received by the county elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. For more information, go to votespa.com.

CORRECTION: Sally Lyall's last name was misspelled in a previous version. The copy above has been updated.