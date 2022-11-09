In text message chains and conversations with each other on Wednesday morning, some longtime Republican politicos in Lancaster County found themselves mulling an overarching question: Did the results of the 2022 general election weaken the party’s grassroots, Trump-devoted insurgency?

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro “won East Lampeter Township – I’ve never seen a Democrat do that,” said Ethan Demme, a former longtime Republican and municipal supervisor in the township, referencing the governor’s race results.

“I'm outside the two-party game, so the big (takeaway) for me is that I'm more optimistic this morning than I was yesterday that general election voters have some variability and aren't tied to one party or the other,” Demme said.

Tuesday night’s results prompted some county Republicans to wonder if the ground, especially below Trump, was shifting.

“There is the talk that (Trump) took a shellacking in this election and that he might decide not to run” for president in 2024, said Bob Walker, the former ten-term congressman from Lancaster County who played a leading role in Newt Gingrich’s successful campaign to seize a House majority in 1994.

“I think now President Biden is encouraged to run again by the results,” Walker said. “So, I think that we found an aftermath which is much different than most of us expected.”

Trump’s two highest-profile endorsements in Pennsylvania, state Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County and Dr. Mehmet Oz, ended up backfiring.

While Oz managed to win a respectable 56% of the vote in Lancaster County, Mastriano’s two-point lead over Shapiro here amounted to the worst showing for a Republican gubernatorial candidate in modern history. With 100% of votes reported in Lancaster County, Mastriano led Shapiro by only 4,399 votes.

Compare that to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who skated to reelection with the help of 130,440 votes in Lancaster County – 19,323 more than Mastriano got from the same constituency.

“I think the local Republican organization looked very strong, and contributed positively to the overall results statewide,” Walker said. “The problem for the Republicans ended up being down in the Philly suburbs, where abortion ended up being a much bigger issue than I think the Oz campaign had anticipated.”

Surely, the Mastriano campaign’s lack of resources and unwillingness to try to court moderate voters was to blame too.

Glen Beiler, chair of Ephrata’s Republican Party committee, said Mastriano was ultimately a weak candidate. Republican insiders are surely regretting their decision not to endorse a candidate ahead of the GOP primary last spring, he said.

“Local and statewide, the endorsement carries a lot of weight,” Beiler said. “The fact that the state party decided not to endorse anybody kind of set us up” for a loss.

Partly as a result of those weak statewide candidates, Beiler said he also saw evidence of more ticket-splitting among voters – voting for at least one candidate of both parties – than ever before.

“I personally heard that from people that they were dissatisfied with (Mastriano) but wanted to vote for Oz,” Beiler said.

Take the other GOP statewide candidate on Tuesday’s ballot: Mehmet Oz won 12,630 more votes in Lancaster County than Mastriano, meaning a not-insignificant-number of Republicans voted for Shapiro in the governor’s race.

Tom Tillett, a veteran Lancaster County Republican who spent years working in the statehouse for GOP lawmakers, said Tuesday night’s results were both surprising and disappointing.

“The average citizen will not vote for very flawed, fringe or extreme candidates; therefore, as long as the primary process gives us exactly that, maybe we need to go back to the ‘smoke-filled room’ model that at least produced people who could win,” Tillett said, who noted Trump’s 2016 victory as an anomaly.

When Oz narrowly escaped the primary in May against hedge fund manager Dave McCormick, he spent the general election distancing himself from Trump while also declaring he’d support the former president if he runs again in 2024, Tillett said.

“I don’t think there’s nearly enough appreciation for the immense complications and angst that Donald Trump creates for incumbents, candidates and the party,” he said.

Demme raised a similar concern to Tillet’s, that the fervor to nominate more extreme candidates is unlikely to dissipate anytime soon under the commonwealth’s closed primary system.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, whose retirement set up this year’s Senate race, “would've beat Fetterman in a head's up race, but Toomey wouldn't have cleared a primary and he wouldn’t have cleared a primary two years from now either,” Demme said.