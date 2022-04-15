U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker has more than 56 times more money in his campaign account than his Democratic challenger nearly seven months out from the midterm election in November, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Smucker’s campaign committee has raised about $643,000 since he won re-election to a third term in 2020 and shows $1.23 million in cash on hand. Those totals dwarf the $63,320 raised by Democrat Bob Hollister.

Hollister, who retired as the Elanco school district superintendent earlier this year, had just $21,800 on hand as of the end of March. He filed to run for the seat in late 2021 and only began campaigning in February.

From January through March, Smucker raised more than $108,000, while Hollister raised just under $40,000, according to the FEC.

Smucker Victory Committee, the congressman’s separate fundraising committee, has raised $74,750 since the beginning of the year and had about $76,000 on hand as of March 31. The committee typically transfers money it raises to Smucker’s campaign committee or his leadership political action committee, JAM PAC.

JAM PAC had just under $61,000 on hand at the end of February after having raised about $1,123 since the beginning of the year, according to the FEC. JAM PAC records show that Smucker uses it to fund contributions to other Republican congressional candidates and the party’s principal House campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Both candidates are running unopposed in the May 17 primary. Smucker, elected in 2016, has not faced a primary challenger since 2018. His campaign committee had just under $700,000 cash on hand at the end of the 2020 election year.

Smucker was appointed to the House Committee on Ways and Means at the beginning of 2021. It’s the main tax-writing committee of the House that also has jurisdiction over trade, and membership traditionally gives lawmakers a boost in their fundraising.

Hollister, a longtime Republican, changed parties after GOP elected officials did not fully condemn the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol or former President Donald Trump’s false allegation that the 2020 election was rigged, he told LNP | LancasterOnline in February.

In a conversation Friday, Hollister said he is optimistic that once his campaign gears up fundraising efforts in May that the money gap will begin to close. He’s attended formal and informal community events so far and hopes to air television ads in the fall as fundraising increases, he added.

Smucker has spent about $277,300 this cycle, while Hollister has spent about $41,500, with both candidates pouring their money primarily into consulting fees so far, according to the FEC.

A representative from Smucker’s campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on the candidate’s fundraising.

The 11th District saw few changes in the once-a-decade congressional redistricting process, even though Pennsylvania lost a seat in the House as growth in other states shifted more seats to the South and West. The district, covering all of Lancaster County and the southern half of York County, remains a safe Republican district in terms of voter registration.