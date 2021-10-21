When Willie Shell moved from Alabama to Lancaster in 1969, he wasn’t thinking about politics.

He graduated from J.P. McCaskey and went on to work as a pastor and a trash hauler as he and his wife, Elizabeth, raised three sons.

In 2015 he decided the best way to fix the issues he saw around him was to throw his hat in the ring and run for city council.

“I ran because the same thing that was happening in 2015 is still happening today,” he said as he stapled campaign brochures in his campaign office on East Walnut St. “The southeast area is being completely neglected. I've been in the southeast area for over 40 years and we have the worst streets in the city and we have the highest unemployment in the city.”

Shell, 69, ran as a Democrat in the 2017 city council primary and lost, but he is running again this year as an independent in the hopes of unseating Danene Sorace as mayor.

Shell will have his work cut out for him if he is to overcome the voter registration advantage Sorace has as the Democratic nominee. Even if all independent, third party and Republican voters in the city select Shell, registered Democrats still outnumber them roughly three to two.

Shell is hoping his platform, which focuses heavily on boosting the city’s southeast area, will be enough to overcome those odds.

“I still operate my business in all parts of the city and I could see other parts of the city growing, up on the northwest up in that area, and the southeast is completely being neglected,” he said.

The brochures Shell was assembling in his campaign office tell voters he wants to improve roads, parking and employment in the southeast area, address community and police relations, lower property taxes for all residents and eliminate all taxes for seniors, revise city codes and provide better services for the homeless.

When pressed on the exact details of some of those plans, however, Shell initially hesitated, suggesting that should come only if he wins the election.

But Shell did eventually offer more detail, and the different economic portions of his platform tie together. He says by supporting businesses, this will create more jobs and in turn revenue for the city. By revamping streets and vacant properties, they will become more attractive for residents and businesses to occupy and thus pay property taxes on.

“Through creating jobs in the city, more revenue will come into the city, which means that you won't have to continue to raise taxes,” he said.

Lancaster city already has the highest tax rate in the region. Even so, the city’s 2021 budget had a nearly $5 million gap between its revenue and expresses.

Shell didn’t have many specifics for how his plan to lower property taxes and eliminate all taxes for those over 70 – roughly 6.6% of the city’s population according to a 2019 U.S. Census estimate – can be achieved while this gap exists. He talked about combing the city budget for areas to cut and growing jobs to boost tax revenues.

Only a small portion of the city’s revenue, a little over 6%, comes from income taxes. The bulk of the city’s revenue comes from property taxes. Sorace has argued that the gap is too big to fix with budget cuts, which she says would also hurt services, and that a legislative fix by the state to the municipal revenue structure is needed (and by that, she means giving the city government more leeway to impose taxes and fees other than property taxes).

Tom Baldrige, president of the Lancaster Chamber, said that when it comes to attracting and retaining businesses, the city’s current tax structure is an impediment.

“Taxes are simply too high in comparison to surrounding municipalities, and city is left with extremely limited options other than to continue to rely on property taxes,” he said.

The chamber has endorsed the type of revenue changes Sorace has been pushing for, specifically giving municipalities more access to revenue raising tools without having to declare bankruptcy.

Shell also sees the police department’s relationship with the community as an issue. He says he has interacted with the police a lot over the past few decades, and with a son and nephew having served with the city’s police, it’s an issue he has thought about a lot.

“One of the things that I would do is make sure that the police are more visible,” he said. “When I first came here, we used to have a lot of foot patrol police and I think that would be (a) more community based relationship when you have foot patrol police.”

Sorace also took a similar action recently, implementing bike patrols as a way to improve relations, but Shell said he has not yet seen any bike patrols in the southeast area.

The Lancaster branch of the NAACP is looking to shed some light on issues in the race as well.

Blanding Watson, president of the branch, described the group’s focus on topics such as criminal justice, education, economic issue and equal opportunity.

Housing and how the candidates would use the $45 million the city received from the federal American Rescue Plan are of particular interest.

And on leadership in general, Blanding says the NAACP values someone who will engage with the community both through organizations and on an individual citizen level.

“(We look for a leader) that engages the community and takes whatever input the community has given them relative to things that may be going on in the community,” he said. “A mayor that specifically engages the community and works on ways to implement those things so our community can be made whole, especially in things like housing, the homeless and also inclusion and equality are major things for the NACCP.”