Impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives -- and even removal from office after a trial in the Senate -- does not necessarily prevent Donald Trump from again running for the office of president.
The Senate would have to separately vote by simple majority to prevent an impeached civil officer from holding a federal office again.
Will you vote for trump after impeachment? Vote below.
Will you vote for Trump after impeachment?
You voted:
Here's how each member of Pennsylvania's congressional delegation, including Rep. Lloyd Smucker, voted on impeachment
The House voted Tuesday night to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges: 230-197 for …
Lancaster County has only one voice in the U.S. House: Rep. Lloyd Smucker.