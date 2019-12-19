AP Analysis: Impeachment forever changes Trump's legacy

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

 Paul Sancya

Impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives -- and even removal from office after a trial in the Senate -- does not necessarily prevent Donald Trump from again running for the office of president.

The Senate would have to separately vote by simple majority to prevent an impeached civil officer from holding a federal office again.

Will you vote for trump after impeachment? Vote below.

Will you vote for Trump after impeachment?

You voted: