Alan William Byerly of Berks County assaulted a press photographer and then waved a Taser at Capitol police before charging at them, authorities say.

Robert Sanford of Chester County hurled a fire extinguisher at police officers, according to federal prosecutors.

And in perhaps the most brazen act of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, Riley June Williams of Harrisburg allegedly stole a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Among the more than 500 people arrested for their roles in the riots that day, more defendants are from Florida and Texas than any other state.

But Pennsylvania is not far behind.

Prosecutors have filed charges in at least four dozen cases involving Pennsylvanians who allegedly played some role in the insurrection as of Aug. 3, according to data collected by George Washington University’s Program on Extremism.

Among the most recent cases, federal agents arrested Lancaster County resident Samuel Lazar and charged him with assaulting a police officer and spraying officers with chemical irritants.

President Donald Trump’s repeated false claims of a “stolen election” — amplified in this state by a freshman state senator, Republican Douglas Mastriano — fueled much of the anger that ultimately led to violence on the very day Congress was set to certify the election results.

Many who attended protests and rallies in Washington on Jan. 6, including busloads of Trump supporters from this state, didn’t commit violence.

But, as the feds continue their investigation and file

new charges almost weekly, it is worth pausing to more closely examine a very basic question: What in the world got into the rest of those Pennsylvanians?

Echo chamber of false claims

Political scientists and campaign professionals offer a variety of theories about why so many Pennsylvanians not only traveled to Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 but went on to storm the Capitol.

“The obvious reason is proximity,” said Tom Baldino, a retired political science professor at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, who is writing a book on Pennsylvania politics.

The nation’s capital is a two-to four-hour drive from most parts of the state. From Erie, it’s a six-hour trek.

Another theory is that Trump voters in Pennsylvania couldn’t believe that Biden really won. Trump rolled up more votes in the state than he did in 2016 when he narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton. Trump lost Pennsylvania in 2020 with 3.34 million votes, yet he defeated Clinton in 2016 with 2.97 million votes.

“Pennsylvania was the most hard fought” among the states, said Chris Nicholas, a Republican political consultant.

Records maintained by the Chicago Tribune show Trump and Biden visited Pennsylvania more than any other state in the last two months of the campaign — 45 times combined. Their second-most popular stop was Florida, which they visited 25 times.

Add to that Trump’s oft-repeated claim after Nov. 3 that the “election was stolen,” which was hammered over and over again on conservative radio, websites and cable news. For many Trump supporters, their preferred media outlets became an echo chamber that sought to substantiate the president’s claims, said Alison Dagnes, a professor of political science at Shippensburg University.

“I can’t overemphasize how important it is that right-wing media spread the falsehoods and lies,” Dagnes said.

And in some areas of the state, local GOP officials — chief among them Mastriano — reinforced the false claims at every turn, she said.

“Our local officials sold this narrative,” said Dagnes, who studies right-wing media and its impact.

Dagnes said she has no doubt many Trump supporters listening solely to pro-Trump commentators truly believed the election was stolen.

Considering the conservative media ecosystem portrayed the state’s largest city, Philadelphia — a multi-ethnic metropolis with a history of machine politics and election shenanigans — as the alleged center of a conspiracy to steal the election for Biden, it was even more maddening to them, she said.

A sampling of social media posts from Pennsylvanians who were in Washington, D.C., that day underscores her point.

Steven Beck of Lancaster was there with two family members. In a Facebook post at 6:16 p.m. on Jan. 6, he wrote: “I’m not sure what’s being played on the TV, but this was one hundred percent Patriots who are fed up with the two tier justice system. I saw young and old, men, women and children from all nationalities in support of President Trump. We all know our elected officials are committing treason and it will stop on our watch.”

Gil McDonald of Johnstown posted photos of himself and friends posing near the U.S. Capitol while crowds can be seen swarming the building’s west front. He wrote: “This is what Democracy looks like folks when people get fed up over fraudulent elections. It’s a shame when Freedom loving Americans have had enough and must resort to taking over the ‘People’s house.’”

Cultural landscape of Pennsylvania

There’s another factor, one that’s not rooted in one particular election or event, that may also explain why Pennsylvania is home to so many Jan. 6 defendants.

“Geography plays a part, but the state’s political culture does as well,” said Wes Leckrone, a Widener University political science professor.

The state’s anti-government fervor can be traced to the Whiskey Rebellion in 1794, experts say. An uprising among farmers and distillers in the Pittsburgh area prompted protesters to tar and feather some tax collectors.

President George Washington, in full uniform and riding a white horse, led 13,000 federal troops to what was then a frontier town. Needless to say, that show of force broke up the rebellion.

Vestiges of that simmering anger and distrust continue in certain parts of the state today.

Another historical factor playing a role in Jan. 6 is the presence of militia groups, neo-Nazis, skinheads, and Ku Klux Klan chapters.

“We have seen quite a few extremist groups over the years,” said Leckrone. They’ve been predominant in rural areas and central Pennsylvania, where Leckrone grew up.

At least in northeastern Pennsylvania, racism was a factor in Trump’s support, Wilkes University’s Baldino said. Some people were “resentful of people of color,” he said. Some believed “Trump would restore whites to their rightful place,” he said.

Berks and York counties, historically, have been havens for white supremacy groups, said Nicholas, a former campaign manager for the late U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter.

Many Pennsylvanians are leery of any new rules, regulations or restrictions — whether they’re on firearms or automobile emissions.

COVID-negative

Compounding the anger among Trump supporters was “an explosion of disinformation and misinformation during the pandemic” about why the government ordered some businesses to close and

not others, and on face mask mandates and school closures, said Lara Putnam, a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh who studies grassroots politics and disinformation.

“It generates a belief you are coming under assault,” said Putnam. “People went there (D.C.) based on fear and a loss of their way of life because of misinformation and disinformation.”

A stolen election putting Biden in the White House, some believed, “posed an existential threat, to their lives and to our democracy,” said Putnam.

Mastriano substantiated that threat at the end of a Nov. 25 Senate hearing in Gettysburg held to promote Trump’s false claim of a stolen election. Mastriano invoked the memory of the passengers who fought the terrorists who hijacked Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001, when he said: “The time for dithering and deliberation is over. It’s time for decisive action. We have to protect our commonwealth and our nation. This is our day; this is our hour.”

The people who stormed the Capitol included many who had ties to extremist groups, such as the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Three Percenters and militia groups.

While more than half of those charged had no affiliation to such groups, as NBC report reported, many were current or former members of the armed services and law enforcement.

South-central Pennsylvania is home to a lot of military retirees, in part due to the Army War College in Carlisle and proximity to Washington.

Take, for example, Michael Lopatic of Manheim Township, a Marine Corps veteran on disability, who was charged in February with assaulting or impeding police; civil disorder; entering restricted areas, and charges related to disorderly conduct and violence in restricted areas.

In documents filed by federal prosecutors, Lopatic is portrayed as a Trump supporter who telegraphed his potential for violence.

“Evidence from the defendant’s Facebook account directly links his actions on January 6th to his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and his disgruntled perception of government officials,” prosecutors wrote, attaching screenshots from Lopatic’s Facebook page in the days after Nov. 3.

Lopatic posted photos of game birds he’d shot, joking that he had named the birds “Joe and Kamala” and “Schumer” and “Nancy.”

Through his attorney, Lopatic cast his actions on Jan. 6 as being driven by his fierce opposition to abortion.

No trial date has been set. Lopatic’s attorney, Dennis Boyle, has described his client as a “very sick man” who has an inoperable brain tumor.

A reporter requested to interview Lopatic for this story, but his defense attorney did not respond.

Attempts to whitewash

Former state Rep. Rick Saccone and his wife took a bus trip to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, but he says they didn’t go past police barricades outside the Capitol.

“I was exercising my First Amendment right. I did nothing wrong,” he said. “I was there to support the president.

“Many people felt there were irregularities (in the presidential election) and I wanted to bring it to their attention,” he said.

Saccone sought to downplay the violence captured by dozens if not hundreds of people in the crowd who posted photos and videos on social media.

“I’m not going to let the cancel culture portray this as something it wasn’t,” said Saccone. “The media lumps those who attended with others (charged with crimes). They know it’s not right…”

Saccone said he ate hoagies and chips on the bus and enjoyed the atmosphere outside the Capitol. “People were singing. People were dancing,” he said.

He said he and his wife were oblivious to the events on the other side of the Capitol, where the crowd surged out of control. But in a Facebook post at 4:34 p.m. that day, Saccone issued a more serious message.

Saccone posted a photo of himself wearing a Trump hat and wrote, “We are storming the Capitol. Our vanguard has broken through the barricades. We will save this nation. Are you with me?”

Saccone deleted the post and later wrote this: “Everyone from our group was involved in peaceful, First Amendment assembly.”

He subsequently resigned his faculty position at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe after the college conducted an inquiry. The Allegheny County Republican, who lost a bid for a congressional seat in 2018, has said he intends to run for lieutenant governor next year.

Like Saccone, many Pennsylvanians traveled to D.C. on charter buses organized by grassroots groups and GOP-affiliated organizations.

Mastriano helped organize buses to the event and even tapped his campaign funds to ferry people to the Capitol, spending $3,354 on charter buses from a York County-based company.

Asked for comment, Mastriano said, “In the seven months that have passed since Jan. 6, I have repeatedly condemned the violence that occurred that day. I have included written remarks below for your reference. Also, allow me to point out that no one who rode the charter bus associated with me has been charged in relation to Jan. 6.”

Another group, Berks County Patriots, lured travelers with a plea to help the president:

“Our presence in Washington D.C. will let Members of Congress know where the people stand. Many speakers invited. WE’RE DOING IT AGAIN. BUS TRIP TO D.C. THE FIGHT IS NOT OVER!!! PRESIDENT TRUMP NEEDS YOU NOW!!!”

Many people went to Washington with no plan to riot, break in the Capitol or hurt anyone. The vast majority present that day did not get arrested. There was no reason why they would have been.

Centre County Republican Party chairman Kris Eng, 67, organized a bus trip to the “Stop the Steal” rally. People told Eng they went for a variety of reasons.

One was that they were “fearful of losing what they had,” Eng said. Asked what she meant, she said “their freedoms and their liberties.”

No one in her group carried a weapon or went inside the Capitol, Eng said.

“Many of them went to pray for our country,” the State College resident said. Others went “because they knew it would be historical.”

Two women took their sons; one was in high school, another in junior high. The kids were amazed “at how the media portrayed the event,” Eng said.

The mainstream media coverage “was a lie,” Eng said. “They were shocked at the lies that were told.”

She said they did not see barricades from their vantage point. “You could walk right up the Capitol steps,” Eng said, suggesting there was little or no security outside the building for rioters to confront with physical violence.

Upon her arrival home, Eng was questioned by a local newspaper about why she attended “the insurrection.” Based on what she saw, it wasn’t one.

There were violent events outside of their view, Eng

said. What irks her is she believes the media “didn’t tell both sides.”

The people in her group who attended were “upset we’re lumped together with the other people“ attacking the Capitol, Eng added.

Postscript

Seven months after the insurrection, there are few signs that Republican voters are cooling off.

The Audit the Vote PA effort has taken off among the grassroots, and elected Republicans who didn’t fully buy into the bogus election fraud claims could face backlash at the polls.

In late May, a post on the Facebook page of Lancaster County’s FreePA group asked if members had watched a state senator being interviewed on the local TV station.

The first comment under the post read, “Hot air and excuses for inaction was all I ever heard from him. He bowed to (Gov. Tom) Wolf and did nothing to stand up for us when our votes were stolen.”

What seems clear to Jerry Shuster, a political communications professor at the University of Pittsburgh, is that “red” portions of the state seem to be getting more conservative.

Middle-of-the-road Republicans may not agree that the 2020 election was stolen, but for the most part they are not objecting to the antics of Trump and his most vocal supporters.

“I think they are less likely to be put off by extremist views,” said Shuster.

Caucus reporters Mike Wereschagin and Sam Janesch contributed to this story.

