Voters in Manheim Township will decide whether Democrats will continue in power two years after gaining a majority on the board of commissioners, or if Republicans will be put back in control based on their promises to bring steady leadership back to the board.

Democrats took control of the Manheim Township board of commissioners in the 2019 municipal election, flipping the longtime Republican stronghold from a 3-2 Republican split on the board to a 4-1 Democratic majority. Democrats hope to win at least two of the four available seats to keep control of the board. Republicans, who enjoy a voter registration advantage in Lancaster city’s largest suburb, need to win at least three seats to take back the majority.

The township, the second-largest municipality in the county by population, borders the largest, Lancaster city, on two sides. It’s that juxtaposition to the county’s commercial and governmental center that makes development — and the related issue of traffic — the biggest issue of this year’s race.

LNP | LancasterOnline sent questions to the 8 candidates running for the board. Their full, unedited responses are below.

Name: Donna DiMeo

Age: 60

Party: Republican

Occupation: Accountant

Why are you the best fit for Manheim Township commissioner?

I have had the privilege of being a commissioner for the past eight years. My background in accounting has proven to be beneficial for the budget. People have a lot of expenses and high real estate taxes should not be one of them. We should be able to keep Manheim Township a first-class township using our tax dollars wisely. We as commissioners have that fiduciary responsibility. With four positions up for election, I have eight years of history and knowledge on Manheim Township and would like to use my remaining two years, if elected, to help a board transition.

Township residents say development is still a top issue. How should commissioners manage the rest of the township’s developable land?

First, I understand why Manheim Township is a desirable place to live. We have a beautiful park system, public golf course, two pools, a beautiful library, well-paved roads, great public safety and great schools. To maintain all that we enjoy, we need to review our comprehensive plan that addresses development, which has not been done since 2010. Getting the residents involved in developing this plan is paramount to the happiness of our residents. Surveys should be sent, and township meetings are some ways to get the community involved so they have a voice. We are all responsible for the decisions that are made in Manheim Township; the commissioners should be the conduit for the residents to help make change.

What would you do differently if reelected as commissioner?

In the last two years of my eight-year tenure, I have seen a lot of changes. Boards have been increased to represent one party, committees have been added causing an increase in tax dollars spent due to ordinance changes, decisions are being made without entire board input, spending has increased and staff turnover is high. We have had an incredible staff who have been with us a long time. I would like to rein in spending, let the staff run our township with board oversight, not have the board run the township.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I have learned the importance of local government. We have the responsibility of representing the voices of Manheim Township, so that the needs of our community are met. It has been an honor to serve the residents of Manheim Township over the past eight years. We are very blessed to live in this community.

Name: Ryan Dodson

Age: 43

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Self-employed painting business owner

Why are you the best fit for Manheim Township commissioner?

I was born and raised in Manheim Township, so I have a relatively unique perspective on this place and all of the things that make it special, where we came from and where we should be going. I love it here, and I want to make sure every kid has access to the childhood I had in this community. As a self-employed painting contractor with a background in finance, I am a self-motivated individual with the flexibility and drive needed to serve the community.

Township residents say development is still a top issue. How should commissioners manage the rest of the township’s developable land?

Developing the remainder of our farmland and green space is not the inevitability that certain individuals want you to believe, nor is it in the best interest of the township and its residents. We need to incentivize the preservation of farmland by utilizing grants, conservation easements and education, and assisting farmers with the diversification of their revenue streams, in addition to taking a closer look at zoning and planning ordinances. Instead of plowing under more fertile ground, we need to focus development on the Amtrak corridor, the Stehli Silk Mill being a prime example, so we can turn abandoned brownfields into thriving mixed-use residential communities with easy access to public transportation and amenities.

What would you do differently as a new commissioner?

When I was growing up, I was exposed to volunteers donating countless hours who cared only about what was best for the community and their kids. What I never knew back then was who they voted for, nor did I care. I want to bring that back to Manheim Township … an apolitical coalition of individuals who care about cleaning up littered streams together, or planning neighborhood food truck events or coordinating plant sales or fundraisers. … Let's spend less time looking at our phones, figuring out who we should be arguing with, and focus on how we can work together to make this the best place to live in the country. MT works best when we work together.

Anything else you’d like to add?

Until the most recent batch of Democratic commissioners was elected, stormwater runoff management had been woefully neglected and ignored by all previous administrations. Flooding and water pollution are major issues in Manheim Township and all of the communities we affect downstream, and it is going to take a dedicated group of public servants to figure out the best way to handle it going forward.

Name: Tom O’Brien

Age: 68

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Retired

Why are you the best fit for Manheim Township commissioner?

Serving as a MT Commissioner has been one of the great honors of my life. I’ve spent the past four years taking what I’ve learned from living in our community, my time as a school board member and my career as a business executive to help improve the quality of life for all MT residents. We need people who are devoted to public service and can reestablish trust in local government. Throughout my career in the public and private sectors, I have always put others — my constituents and clients — first. I look forward to continuing moving MT government forward in the service of all of those in our community and believe that my background and track record prove that I'm willing to do so.

Township residents say development is still a top issue. How should commissioners manage the rest of the township’s developable land?

For years, I've heard from residents across MT that we must address development and protect our green space and agricultural sites. As a commissioner, I have worked to do so, including trying to reverse decisions from past Republican-led boards that dramatically shrunk the green space throughout MT. Moving forward, we must be intentional about development prospects and create a sustainable plan for the future of MT. Our plan must protect our remaining green and agricultural space and create opportunities for unique repurposing of existing developed sites. This will allow us to develop in a more sustainable way. At the same time, we must continue to address concerns around traffic and growth. At the end of the day, the choice in this election is about the future of development. My Republican colleagues have deep ties to developers that have a vision of a concrete MT. I believe in smart, sustainable development that preserves our green spaces.

What would you do differently if reelected as commissioner?

I had the great honor of being appointed the president of the Board of Commissioners in the past year. I'm looking forward to leading the board in a direction that is consistent with our Democratic majority and builds upon our successes of the past year-and-a-half. It has taken to this point to address and uncover some of the dealings and contracts of past boards — including past approved development and the policing contract with Lancaster Township that is losing hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. I'm looking forward to correcting for those bad decisions of past boards, but more importantly I'm looking forward to continuing to build a culture of transparency with accountability.

I'm proud that we've expanded community participation in local government, but we can and must do more to ensure we have the broadest input possible and that people are aware of what's happening with their tax dollars.

As I previously referenced, I want us to have a sustainable development plan in MT that prioritizes what the people of MT want — not what developers that contribute political donations to some candidates want. I plan on being very involved with seeing that we create a comprehensive and sustainable plan for moving forward. I hope that our plan can finally address traffic and congestion issues in MT. It's something I hear a lot about and something that I've wanted to address since I first was elected in 2017.

Finally, I hope we can move forward successfully from the pandemic to address a lot of these issues. We successfully navigated the pandemic from a local government point of view - including balancing the budget despite the pressures. I'm incredibly grateful to our staff in MT, but the pandemic took a lot of energy.

Anything else you’d like to add?

This election is really about the future of Manheim Township. I love this community. I've loved raising a family here. I want to make sure the next generation of residents have the same opportunities to enjoy and build a life here. We have to be serious about addressing growth and development so that all residents can enjoy what makes MT a great place to live. We also have to address making local government accessible and transparent to all in MT. What we don't need is a return to the old ways where meetings were closed off, decisions made without public input, and we were destroying agricultural space because commissioners thought it would help them raise campaign funds or help with finding a future job after they served in office.

In this election, you really couldn't have a starker contrast. Some of my friends that are running on the other side have a history of lobbying and deep connections to developers. I mean, look at the money they have raised from people who want to do business and develop Manheim Township. Not to mention that at least one of their candidates has been very vocal promoting conspiracies about the integrity of our elections. We need a Board that represents and listens to the people of Manheim Township. We need a local government that is responsive, transparent, and accountable. Finally, we need a Board that understands the decisions we make impact the lives of MT residents today and the future of our community. Service to our community has always been a value that's led my life and I hope the voters in Manheim Township will allow me to continue serving them.

Name: Stacey Morgan Brubaker

Age: 54

Party: Republican

Occupation: Land-use attorney, former county solicitor

Why are you the best fit for Manheim Township commissioner?

I grew up in Manheim Township and had the privilege of working with the township since 1995, when I returned to Lancaster to practice law. I have had the benefit of both observing and working with three former managers, staff members and multiple board members over those years. In addition to work in Manheim Township, I have practiced municipal law, zoning and land use in other Lancaster County municipalities as well as other neighboring counties. My unique experiences and working knowledge, especially of the First Class Township Code, will guide me as a commissioner. I understand the role of a commissioner in a first-class township, appreciate the expertise of the township staff and recognize that, if elected, my actions are guided by the residents.

Township residents say development is still a top issue. How should commissioners manage the rest of the township’s developable land?

Historically, Manheim Township has been dedicated to managing its growth and development. The Manheim Township Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted in 2010, created a planning framework designed for the next 10 to 20 years in Manheim Township. Clearly, it is time to review and update the township’s planning goals and define objectives and strategies to accomplish these goals with consideration given to new ideas and techniques to enhance the township. Currently, there are approximately 1,200 acres of farmland preserved in Manheim Township thanks in large part to the Township’s agricultural preservation program adopted in the 1990s. Planning works. Updated goals and objectives will define the parameters for zoning and subdivision and land development regulations.

What would you do differently as a new commissioner?

My goal is to work together as a board to manage the budget, keep taxes down and support our police and fire rescue departments. In addition, I would collaborate and work closely with township staff on code compliance, planning and zoning, public works and park and recreation planning. With development as a top issue, the board should immediately implement the process to update the comprehensive plan and explore new strategies for managing future growth and development.

Anything else you’d like to add?

Having gone through the primary, I had the opportunity to knock on the doors and speak directly with the residents of Manheim Township this past spring. That experience has made me sincerely interested and motivated to represent the interests of the residents of Manheim Township as a commissioner.

Name: Carol Gifford

Age: 63

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Communications manager

Why are you the best fit for Manheim Township commissioner?

I’m a strong believer that residents deserve elected officials who are honest, hardworking, accountable, open and dedicated. These are the qualities that guide my actions as your Manheim Township commissioner. I’m focused on advocating for the best interests of the township when we consider key issues.

I joined the board last summer, and I’m running to build on the progress we’re making. Under the first Democratic-led board in many decades, we have opened up Manheim Township government to ensure transparency and get residents involved. We added five citizen advisory boards to hear from you in areas such as agriculture, seniors, sustainability, police and public safety, and the youth council. We offer Coffee with the Commissioners once a month so people can stop in and talk about issues or concerns. Manheim Township should be a leader in our county and region, and I am working hard to keep our township in a leadership role.

I developed a dedication to open government through my years working in state government, which has provided me a strong foundation of how Manheim Township can benefit from state processes and funding sources. As a professional communicator who’s worked in the public and private sectors, I understand the need to provide news using a variety of tools and formats. Every Manheim Township resident should be able to find township news easily: online; through social media; in traditional media such as newspapers, television, or radio, or by mail. You deserve easy access to watch and participate in public meetings, in person or using Zoom.

I am asking voters to elect me to the Board of Commissioners to continue to deliver steady, competent leadership, two-way communication, and the interest and vision -- in consultation with residents -- to develop plans to serve our growing population for the future.

Township residents say development is still a top issue. How should commissioners manage the rest of the township’s developable land?

Our open space is disappearing day by day. Residents are tired of seeing farms gobbled up and transformed into housing developments, strip malls and office buildings. It’s vital that we rethink the way we plan Manheim Township so that we can protect the farms and green spaces that give Manheim Township its character.

Republicans, who led the previous board for decades and want control again, set up the planning process we have in place now. The process works well for developers and construction companies, but not for residents. The previous commissioners allowed the residential subdivisions under construction now by Community and Stoner parks. Republican candidates for commissioner worked with developers to continue to build out our township.

We have a different vision: To protect the township’s remaining open space and farmland, we will redesign our broken planning process to put the power back in the hands of Manheim Township residents. This is our top issue, and we’re clear about what we need to get done: end suburban sprawl, deal with traffic and better tackle stormwater management. We’ll shift new projects to focusing on blighted commercial development sites such as the Stehli Silk Mill project and repurposing vacant storefronts in strip malls, empty restaurants and office space.

Farmers are worried. One farmer said that he does not see a future in farming for his children because in a few years, there will be no land left to farm. Another farmer said he would like to add to his farm, either by purchase or by tenant farming, but he can’t find land available.

We are ready to begin development of a new comprehensive plan; our previous one is 10 years old and many of the recommendations in it were not met. We can change that and it’s time to do so.

What would you do differently if elected commissioner?

I will update our comprehensive plan to give more control of the process to residents and elected officials. Planning and development should not be a process in which proposals that have a huge impact on our community are rubber-stamped at the end by the Board of Commissioners. Development of a new comprehensive plan should include a review of the zoning map, and the zoning designations of open space and farmland.

Traffic management is a concern in many neighborhoods, and I will continue to work with the Manheim Township Police Department to propose solutions. Stormwater management is another issue. With the increased number of large-volume rain storms, we have roads and homes overwhelmed by flooding. A sustainable future is a priority, and we will develop a sustainability plan for Manheim Township to stem our carbon footprint and act to protect our environment for future generations.

Anything else you’d like to add?

This election gives voters a stark contrast – recognize the problems in front of us and take action for Manheim Township families, or return to the past.

I believe Manheim Township voters expect their commissioners to embrace the future and keep our township moving forward. I’m dedicated to taking swift action to open up Township government to residents, redesign our broken planning process to protect open space, address ongoing traffic problems so that we slow down dangerous traffic, and support our police and fire departments to keep you and your family safe.

Name: John Bear

Age: 48

Party: Republican

Occupation: Consultant, former state representative

Why are you the best fit for Manheim Township Commissioner?

Because I get Manheim Township, its history, accomplishments and the challenges our residents want our Board of Commissioners to address. More importantly, I understand our community’s frustration with municipal officials (past and present) not addressing their concerns and/or getting results, and more recently, using the township as a platform to advance a national political agenda and not the efficient delivery of municipal services. Governments at all levels are struggling to keep pace with the tasks before them and to articulate a vision for the future. I think the same is true here in Manheim Township. Working with the Township Forward team, we intend to change that.

Township residents say development is still a top issue. How should commissioners manage the rest of the township’s developable land?

Stop talking and start doing something about it. Over the years, commissioner candidates campaign on how they will manage development and traffic congestion better than their predecessors, but then do almost nothing about it. Here is the bottom line: If you don’t update and change your zoning and planning ordinances to reflect the community’s vision for growth, then there is very little any commissioner can do but vote yes when a developer puts forth a plan that complies with the law. This isn’t rocket science, so let’s get serious. The Township Forward team proposes the following: 1) engage the community in developing a 5-year comprehensive plan; 2) change township ordinances accordingly; 3) keep the community engaged; and 4) execute the plan.

What would you do differently as a new Commissioner?

1) Initiate the development of a 5-year comprehensive plan with the residents of Manheim Township; 2) restore township employee morale and stop the recent wave of resignations; 3) provide steady, transparent leadership.

Anything else you’d like to add?

It is an honor to be one of your Commissioner candidates. I have spent most of my adult life serving this community and look forward to working with you in this new role to get our township back on track!

Name: Mary Jo Huyard

Age: 42

Party: Republican

Occupation: Interior design business owner

Why are you the best fit for Manheim Township commissioner?

I have owned my current business for more than 20 years and have served many Manheim Township residences. Having been in and out of many Manheim Township homes, I hear the concerns that are being voiced in our community such as public safety, preserving our farmland, alleviating traffic and lowering taxes. I have been a resident of Manheim Township for more than eight years and feel the same concerns that many have voiced. We need a team in place that can see the big picture while making good decisions that benefit the short- and long-term vision of Manheim Township’s future. That is attainable with a solid plan in place and common-sense people in the positions to make that plan happen. I’m hardworking, fiscally conservative and confident that the team of Township Forward can get the job done.

Township residents say development is still a top issue. How should commissioners manage the rest of the township’s developable land?

It’s time for action-based leadership. Saying you support keeping development at a reasonable growth and actually acting on it are two different things. It comes down to making changes to the current zoning and township ordinances. The current plan has not been looked at for over 10 years and in our fast-paced, ever-changing economy, every 10 years is not enough. The Township Forward team plans to address this concern by getting residents’ input and involvement and creating a five-year plan that is strategic and attainable and then acting on it. Coming from a family of multiple generations of farmers, I cherish our township farmland, as do many of you.

What would you do differently as a new commissioner?

I am passionate about being a leader with integrity and transparency while working as a team player to support our township staff, police department, first responders and firefighters. We all live here and pay our taxes. Keeping taxes low is something I will fight for. My goal is to run our township as efficiently and effectively in terms of its resources as we can, making sure we are giving our citizens the best bang for their buck.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I look forward to meeting many of you in the coming weeks and am honored for the opportunity to represent you and be your voice in our community.

I believe that now, more than ever, everyday people like myself must be involved in our communities to see true change happen.

Name: Stella Sexton

Age: 42

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Homemaker

Why are you the best fit for Manheim Township commissioner?

A lifelong Lancastrian and Franklin & Marshall graduate with a background in municipal banking, I bring a laser focus on finding and fixing inefficiencies in old contracts and processes that can save township residents money. I’ll invest those savings back in our community. As a parent volunteer in our schools, I’m tapped into the concerns of families in our community, and as a recent United Way VITA volunteer, I’m very familiar with the challenges fixed income seniors have with property taxes.

Township residents say development is still a top issue. How should commissioners manage the rest of the township’s developable land?

I’ve knocked on thousands of doors and spoken to thousands of voters, and I know that people want their commissioners to address three things above all: Development, stormwater and traffic. All of these problems are related to decades of haphazard growth with no real comprehensive plan. I‘ve met with our agricultural community, and they are concerned for their future and their ability to continue farming in Manheim Township if Oregon Village or a similar project is approved. We need to come together as a community, look at best practices of other townships in PA and develop a new comprehensive plan for growth and development that preserves farmland and open space while upgrading underused areas of the township that are already on existing infrastructure.

What would you do differently as a new commissioner?

Our current Democratic commissioners have been making the kinds of decisions that I support and want to take to the next level. I will focus on smarter development, fixing our stormwater problems and enhancing our parks system. Additionally, I will deliver on energy savings and energy efficiency. Due to prior administrations, MT wastes many thousands of dollars in fuel and electricity costs by not analyzing our energy usage and making the same types of choices you’d make in your own household to save energy and money. I will fix this.

Anything else you’d like to add?

Manheim Township is a thriving community with a bright future ahead of us — if we make the right choices now to adopt smarter growth and development policies, fix old and outdated contracts, and modernize township operations. I’m ready to get to work for the people of Manheim Township!