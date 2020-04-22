Why disinformation and misinformation are thriving in the COVID-19 pandemic

PITTSBURGH — As the freight train rumbled eastward, a man on the city’s South Side noticed, among the boxcars and tank cars, eight flatbeds hauling military vehicles.

It was three days after the mayor declared a state of emergency, one day after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the county’s restaurants to cease dine-in service. The man told his aunt what he’d seen, and she tweeted about it to her 2,000 followers, ending her recap of her nephew’s observation with one word:

“Ominous.”

Never mind that the train was merely passing through, or that the military has used railways to transport equipment since the invention of the train. After her message posted, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Public Safety began fielding calls from reporters asking whether the military was deploying to the city.

Two days later, a tweet purporting to show the National Guard moving into downtown Pittsburgh sparked another round of questions for the city’s Public Safety Department — despite the fact that the grainy photo of National Guardsmen was not taken in Pittsburgh.

“There was no truth to it, but it illustrates how easily and quickly misinformation can spread,” Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said.

A ready host

Disinformation (false information spread deliberately) and misinformation (false information, often spread innocently) thrive in times of fear and uncertainty.

The contagion has found a ready host in today’s United States, aided by years of people denigrating institutions and expertise, and a growing number of those who simply reject evidence, said Jennifer Kavanagh, a researcher at the RAND Corp. who co-authored a study called “Truth Decay” about “the diminishing role of facts and analysis in American public life.”

Medical advice from people who aren’t experts has prompted people to take dangerous risks. Scam artists are exploiting the crisis to try to bilk seniors. And people who spread disinformation — be it through a thoughtless re-posting on social media or because they’re actively trying to sow discord — eat up resources of governments already stretched thin by an unprecedented response to the pandemic.

“Everybody’s afraid, and everybody’s uncertain, and everybody’s grasping for anything they can get their hands on that makes them feel like they understand what’s going on and provides them some level of comfort and certainty about what the future will look like or what they can do to protect themselves,” Kavanagh said.

Other issues

The pandemic exacerbates the problem, but its tendrils reach into nearly every major public policy issue of the day.

“Examples would be disagreement about the safety of vaccines or the safety of GMOs (genetically modified organisms) or climate change. These are places where we have increasing bodies of evidence in support of a consensus opinion, and yet an increasing number of people reject that evidence,” Kavanagh said. “It’s not just that there’s disagreement, but that this divergence between data and attitudes is increasing.”

More than 30 years after President Ronald Reagan quipped that the nine most terrifying words in the English language were, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help,” reliable information has become a matter of life and death, and public officials are pleading with people to listen to authorities.

“Now more than ever, it is important to remember that actions have consequences,” Togneri said. “The act of posting falsehoods to social media, or even simply sharing a post without verifying its validity, can have dangerous, perhaps deadly results. When people are stressed and anxious, they are more likely to act without reason.”

In Iran, he noted, a rumor that industrial alcohol kills the coronavirus led to a spate of deadly poisonings.

Beware the source

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman urged those on social media to seek out verified accounts like the governor’s and the state Health Department’s. If the information isn’t from an official source, “don’t listen to it, don’t promote it, don’t base your behaviors off of it,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman tweeted a similar message after someone on the platform falsely claimed the state Health Department told his father-in-law who had COVID-19 not to tell those he’d been in contact with that he had the disease. The message was retweeted 16,600 times and liked by 50,400 people.

When the Health Department contacted him and told him it had said no such thing, the user posted a correction. The correction got just 47 retweets and 171 likes. He did not respond to a reporter’s inquiry.

The misinformation problem is compounded by the newness of the disease. Five months ago, this strain of coronavirus was completely unknown.

“Even people who are trying to spread accurate information can be wrong just because we don’t know that much about it,” Kavanagh said.

Sources of falsehoods

The well-intentioned are one of four main sources of misinformation, Kavanagh said.

“Those people exist in the media, in the medical community, everywhere. And they’re trying to do the right thing; they just don’t have the right information,” Kavanagh said.

The second are “actors who might have different motives,” she said.

“Foreign actors play a big role,” Kavanagh said. “We know that Russia and China and Iran have already been active in this space, whether on providing disinformation about the scope of the problem in their own countries, or whether it’s questioning the origin of the disease, or whether it’s amplifying some of the divisions within the United States.”

By mid-March, the European Union’s diplomatic service had cataloged 80 examples of a Kremlin-backed disinformation campaign. They included conspiracy theories spun by state-friendly media outlets, and social media operations similar to Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to The Guardian, a British newspaper. The aim was to sow popular discord over the health care systems and pandemic responses in Western countries, the intelligence report concluded.

Scammers and partisans

Third, there are the swindlers.

In recent weeks, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro has warned people about scams involving unemployment benefits and federal stimulus checks, both high-profile, multibillion-dollar government responses that touch millions of people.

The Federal Trade Commission urges people not to respond to texts, emails or calls about federal stimulus checks. And the Food and Drug Administration, along with the trade commission, sent cease-and-desist letters to seven companies peddling bogus COVID-19 treatments.

Finally, the partisans.

“There are people across the political spectrum who use this moment as a chance to promote their own side and disparage the other side,” Kavanagh said.

The most prominent public official in the United States, President Trump, initially downplayed the virus’ potential harm, called it the Democrat’s “new hoax,” incorrectly said anybody who wanted a COVID-19 test could get one (something that still is not true, months into the crisis), and, more recently, pushed an anti-malarial drug that doctors say needs more testing before being widely prescribed to COVID-19 patients.

Several news outlets have taken the extraordinary step of declining to air the president’s daily coronavirus briefings live for fear of spreading disinformation. State health agencies, including Pennsylvania’s, issued guidance to prescribers and pharmacists about the drug after Trump touted it. The guidance warned of shortages and urged smaller prescriptions in COVID-19 cases so people who already rely on it for other ailments can still get it.

‘A hoax’

The hoax claim has had darker consequences. Trump wasn’t the only one to make it; on March 9, Fox News host Sean Hannity, one of the president’s most prominent supporters, told millions of viewers, “I see it, again, as, like, let’s bludgeon Trump with this new hoax.” He has since taken a different tone, claiming on March 18, “We’ve never called the virus a hoax.”

The original message landed, though. Social media is replete with posts downplaying or outright denying the danger. One such post, shared by Virginia pastor Landon Spradlin, accused the media of attempting to hurt Trump politically by creating “mass hysteria.”

Spradlin traveled to New Orleans to preach at Mardi Gras in late February. At the time, health experts were warning a U.S. outbreak was a near-certainty while Trump claimed cases were “going very substantially down, not up.” According to Spradlin’s family, he collapsed during the return trip, tested positive for COVID-19, and died in a North Carolina hospital.

“There are no sides during a pandemic. The virus doesn’t care if you have an R or a D after your name,” Fetterman said. “This science. It’s about biology, not ideology.”

One aftereffect of the crisis could be that it reminds people that facts matter, Kavanagh said.

“The question is, do we learn from this? Do we learn that ... expertise does matter?” she said. “Or does this become another example of a political moment in which it becomes a competition between partisan sides, where misinformation and disinformation are amplified to such an extent that people are living in alternate worlds, so they view this crisis through those alternate lenses and we never actually get that moment of realization about the importance of evidence?”