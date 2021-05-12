These are the local school races in which more candidates are seeking party nominations than there are seats available.

Many other school candidates are running uncontested on Democratic and Republican ballots in the primary.

Conestoga Valley

Up for election this year: Four four-year terms.

Republican ballot

- Dianna Wiley Capka

Age : 41

: 41 Occupation: Stay-at-home mom, part-time photographer

- Philip G. Hurst

Age : 38

: 38 Occupation: Lineman

- Dana G. Mead

Age : 59

: 59 Occupation: Retired professor

- Kesha Morant Williams

Age : 43

: 43 Occupation: Professor, Penn State Berks

- Michael Talley

Age : 54

: 54 Occupation: Procurement manager

- Lisa M. Whitacre

Age : 54

: 54 Occupation: Human resources

- Kathy Trowbridge

Age : 70

: 70 Occupation: Clerk, Hospice & Community Care

- Endorsed by Republican Party: Capka, Hurst, Talley and Trowbridge.

- Incumbent board members: Mead, Williams, Talley and Whitacre.

Eastern Lancaster County

Up for election this year: Four four-year terms.

Republican ballot

- Paul W. Irvin

Age : 66

: 66 Occupation: Mechanic

- Bryan Naranjo

Age : 40

: 40 Occupation: Finance

- Sean Reese

Age : 32

: 32 Occupation: School director

- Jonathan Dahl

Age : 37

: 37 Occupation: Salesman

- Gary Buck

Age : 44

: 44 Occupation: Clergy, Hopewell Church

- Endorsed by Republican Party: Irvin, Naranjo, Dahl and Buck

- Incumbents board members: Irvin, Naranjo, Dahl and Buck.

Elizabethtown Area

Up for election this year: Four four-year terms.

Republican Ballot

- Kristy Moore

Age : 37

: 37 Occupation: Teacher

- Stephen T. Lindemuth

Age : 48

: 48 Occupation: Substitute teacher

- James C. Emery

Age : 48

: 48 Occupation: General contractor

- Jim Read

Age : 64

: 64 Occupation: Bank supervisor

- Danielle D. Lindemuth

Age : 45

: 45 Occupation: Secretary

- Jagger Gilliland

Age : 18

: 18 Occupation: Student, orchard assistant

- Sarah Zahn

Age : 42

: 42 Occupation: Self-employed

- Endorsed by Republican Party: Stephen T. Lindemuth, Emery, Read and Danielle D. Lindemuth

- Incumbent board member: Read

Hempfield

Up for election this year: Four four-year terms.

Democratic ballot

- Michael Donato

Age : 64

: 64 Occupation: Retired, part-time nurse

- Amy R. Moreno

Age : 51

: 51 Occupation: Freelance editor

- Alison Hutchinson

Age : 45

: 45 Occupation: University registrar

- Richard Garber

Age : 37

: 37 Occupation: Firefighter

- Linda Johnston

Age : 69

: 69 Occupation: Homemaker

- Charles S. Merris Jr.

Age : 65

: 65 Occupation: Engineer

- Endorsed by Democratic Party: Moreno and Hutchinson.

- Incumbent board members: Donato, Johnston and Merris.

Republican ballot

- Richard Garber

Age : 37

: 37 Occupation: Firefighter

- Amy R. Moreno

Age : 51

: 51 Occupation: Freelance editor

- Charles S. Merris Jr.

Age : 65

: 65 Occupation: Engineer

- Alison Hutchinson

Age : 45

: 45 Occupation: University registrar

- Michael Donato

Age : 64

: 64 Occupation: Retired, part-time nurse

- Linda Johnston

Age : 69

: 69 Occupation: Homemaker

- Endorsed by Republican Party: Garber, Merris, Donato and Johnston.

- Incumbent board members: Merris, Donato and Johnston

Manheim Central

Up for election this year: Four four-year terms.

Republican ballot

- Steven A. Bushey

Age : 46

: 46 Occupation: Chef/owner

- Matthew P. Linder

Age : 39

: 39 Occupation: Sales, HB Home Services

- John Nied

Age : 47

: 47 Occupation: Director of operations, Arconic Inc.

- Linda A. Williams

Age : 73

: 73 Occupation: Retired teacher

- Chip Gearhart

Age : 65

: 65 Occupation: Director, Gearhart Brothers

- Endorsed by Republican Party: No endorsements.

- Incumbent board members: Bushey, Linder, Nied and Williams.

Manheim Township

Up for election this year: Four four-year terms.

Democratic ballot

- Nikki Rivera

Age : 48

: 48 Occupation: Teacher

- Joyce Stephens

Age : 48

: 48 Occupation: Homemaker

- Teddy M. Vasquez

Age : 34

: 34 Occupation: Teacher

- Adam Hosey

Age: 34

34 Occupation: Graphic designer

- Terrance Henderson

Age : 48

: 48 Occupation: Homemaker

- John R. Smith

Age : 70

: 70 Occupation: Retired

- Endorsed by Democratic Party: Rivera, Stephens, Hosey and Henderson.

- Incumbent board members: Rivera, Stephens and Smith.

Republican ballot

- John R. Smith

Age : 70

: 70 Occupation: Retired

- Nikki Rivera

Age : 48

: 48 Occupation: Teacher

- Kim Romano

Age : 45

: 45 Occupation: Staffing/human resources

- Michael Landis

Age : 32

: 32 Occupation: Farmer, landscaper

- Teddy M. Vasquez

Age : 34

: 34 Occupation: Teacher

- Terrance Henderson

Age: 48

48 Occupation: Homemaker

- Adam Hosey

Age : 34

: 34 Occupation: Graphic designer

- Kyle Hunt

Age : 52

: 52 Occupation: CPA

- Erin Hoffman

Age : 44

: 44 Occupation: Project manager

- Joyce Stephens

Age : 48

: 48 Occupation: Homemaker

- Endorsed by Republican Party: Romano, Landis, Hunt and Hoffman.

- Incumbent board members: Smith, Rivera and Stephens.

Pequea Valley

Up for election this year: Two four-year terms representing the Salisbury District.

Republican ballot

- Benjamin L. Ingles

Age : 33

: 33 Occupation: Defense contractor

- Freida Huyard

Age : 55

: 55 Occupation: No employment listed

- Jenifer G. Kurtz

Age : 49

: 49 Occupation: Administrative assistant

- Lori A. Winey

Age : 49

: 49 Occupation: Retired tutor

- Endorsed by Republican Party: Ingles and Huyard.

- Incumbent board members: None.

School District of Lancaster

Up for election this year: Four four-year terms

Democratic ballot

- Mara Creswell McGrann

Age: 49

49 Occupation: Administration

- Luis Morales

Age : 32

: 32 Occupation: Social worker

- Denisha Gantz

Age : 33

: 33 Occupation: Entrepreneur

- David Parry

Age : 45

: 45 Occupation: Professor, St. Joseph’s University

- Jennifer G. Eaton

Age : 42

: 42 Occupation: Domestic engineer

- Endorsed by Democratic Party: McGrann, Morales, Parry and Eaton.

- Incumbent board members: McGrann, Morales and Parry.

Warwick

Up for election this year: Four four-year terms.

Republican ballot

- M. Sam Droke-Dickinson

Age : 48

: 48 Occupation: Business owner

- Michael Landis

Age : 57

: 57 Occupation: Self-employed

- James Koelsch

Age : 53

: 53 Occupation: VP, information technology

- Alesha Rhinier

Age : 44

: 44 Occupation: Business owner

- Matthew Knouse

Age : 50

: 50 Occupation: Salesman

- Endorsed by Republican Party: Landis, Koelsch, Rhinier and Knouse.

- Incumbent board member: Landis.