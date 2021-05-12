These are the local school races in which more candidates are seeking party nominations than there are seats available.
Many other school candidates are running uncontested on Democratic and Republican ballots in the primary.
Conestoga Valley
Up for election this year: Four four-year terms.
Republican ballot
- Dianna Wiley Capka
- Age: 41
- Occupation: Stay-at-home mom, part-time photographer
- Philip G. Hurst
- Age: 38
- Occupation: Lineman
- Dana G. Mead
- Age: 59
- Occupation: Retired professor
- Kesha Morant Williams
- Age: 43
- Occupation: Professor, Penn State Berks
- Michael Talley
- Age: 54
- Occupation: Procurement manager
- Lisa M. Whitacre
- Age: 54
- Occupation: Human resources
- Kathy Trowbridge
- Age: 70
- Occupation: Clerk, Hospice & Community Care
- Endorsed by Republican Party: Capka, Hurst, Talley and Trowbridge.
- Incumbent board members: Mead, Williams, Talley and Whitacre.
Eastern Lancaster County
Up for election this year: Four four-year terms.
Republican ballot
- Paul W. Irvin
- Age: 66
- Occupation: Mechanic
- Bryan Naranjo
- Age: 40
- Occupation: Finance
- Sean Reese
- Age: 32
- Occupation: School director
- Jonathan Dahl
- Age: 37
- Occupation: Salesman
- Gary Buck
- Age: 44
- Occupation: Clergy, Hopewell Church
- Endorsed by Republican Party: Irvin, Naranjo, Dahl and Buck
- Incumbents board members: Irvin, Naranjo, Dahl and Buck.
Elizabethtown Area
Up for election this year: Four four-year terms.
Republican Ballot
- Kristy Moore
- Age: 37
- Occupation: Teacher
- Stephen T. Lindemuth
- Age: 48
- Occupation: Substitute teacher
- James C. Emery
- Age: 48
- Occupation: General contractor
- Jim Read
- Age: 64
- Occupation: Bank supervisor
- Danielle D. Lindemuth
- Age: 45
- Occupation: Secretary
- Jagger Gilliland
- Age: 18
- Occupation: Student, orchard assistant
- Sarah Zahn
- Age: 42
- Occupation: Self-employed
- Endorsed by Republican Party: Stephen T. Lindemuth, Emery, Read and Danielle D. Lindemuth
- Incumbent board member: Read
Hempfield
Up for election this year: Four four-year terms.
Democratic ballot
- Michael Donato
- Age: 64
- Occupation: Retired, part-time nurse
- Amy R. Moreno
- Age: 51
- Occupation: Freelance editor
- Alison Hutchinson
- Age: 45
- Occupation: University registrar
- Richard Garber
- Age: 37
- Occupation: Firefighter
- Linda Johnston
- Age: 69
- Occupation: Homemaker
- Charles S. Merris Jr.
- Age: 65
- Occupation: Engineer
- Endorsed by Democratic Party: Moreno and Hutchinson.
- Incumbent board members: Donato, Johnston and Merris.
Republican ballot
- Richard Garber
- Age: 37
- Occupation: Firefighter
- Amy R. Moreno
- Age: 51
- Occupation: Freelance editor
- Charles S. Merris Jr.
- Age: 65
- Occupation: Engineer
- Alison Hutchinson
- Age: 45
- Occupation: University registrar
- Michael Donato
- Age: 64
- Occupation: Retired, part-time nurse
- Linda Johnston
- Age: 69
- Occupation: Homemaker
- Endorsed by Republican Party: Garber, Merris, Donato and Johnston.
- Incumbent board members: Merris, Donato and Johnston
Manheim Central
Up for election this year: Four four-year terms.
Republican ballot
- Steven A. Bushey
- Age: 46
- Occupation: Chef/owner
- Matthew P. Linder
- Age: 39
- Occupation: Sales, HB Home Services
- John Nied
- Age: 47
- Occupation: Director of operations, Arconic Inc.
- Linda A. Williams
- Age: 73
- Occupation: Retired teacher
- Chip Gearhart
- Age: 65
- Occupation: Director, Gearhart Brothers
- Endorsed by Republican Party: No endorsements.
- Incumbent board members: Bushey, Linder, Nied and Williams.
Manheim Township
Up for election this year: Four four-year terms.
Democratic ballot
- Nikki Rivera
- Age: 48
- Occupation: Teacher
- Joyce Stephens
- Age: 48
- Occupation: Homemaker
- Teddy M. Vasquez
- Age: 34
- Occupation: Teacher
- Adam Hosey
- Age: 34
- Occupation: Graphic designer
- Terrance Henderson
- Age: 48
- Occupation: Homemaker
- John R. Smith
- Age: 70
- Occupation: Retired
- Endorsed by Democratic Party: Rivera, Stephens, Hosey and Henderson.
- Incumbent board members: Rivera, Stephens and Smith.
Republican ballot
- John R. Smith
- Age: 70
- Occupation: Retired
- Nikki Rivera
- Age: 48
- Occupation: Teacher
- Kim Romano
- Age: 45
- Occupation: Staffing/human resources
- Michael Landis
- Age: 32
- Occupation: Farmer, landscaper
- Teddy M. Vasquez
- Age: 34
- Occupation: Teacher
- Terrance Henderson
- Age: 48
- Occupation: Homemaker
- Adam Hosey
- Age: 34
- Occupation: Graphic designer
- Kyle Hunt
- Age: 52
- Occupation: CPA
- Erin Hoffman
- Age: 44
- Occupation: Project manager
- Joyce Stephens
- Age: 48
- Occupation: Homemaker
- Endorsed by Republican Party: Romano, Landis, Hunt and Hoffman.
- Incumbent board members: Smith, Rivera and Stephens.
Pequea Valley
Up for election this year: Two four-year terms representing the Salisbury District.
Republican ballot
- Benjamin L. Ingles
- Age: 33
- Occupation: Defense contractor
- Freida Huyard
- Age: 55
- Occupation: No employment listed
- Jenifer G. Kurtz
- Age: 49
- Occupation: Administrative assistant
- Lori A. Winey
- Age: 49
- Occupation: Retired tutor
- Endorsed by Republican Party: Ingles and Huyard.
- Incumbent board members: None.
School District of Lancaster
Up for election this year: Four four-year terms
Democratic ballot
- Mara Creswell McGrann
- Age: 49
- Occupation: Administration
- Luis Morales
- Age: 32
- Occupation: Social worker
- Denisha Gantz
- Age: 33
- Occupation: Entrepreneur
- David Parry
- Age: 45
- Occupation: Professor, St. Joseph’s University
- Jennifer G. Eaton
- Age: 42
- Occupation: Domestic engineer
- Endorsed by Democratic Party: McGrann, Morales, Parry and Eaton.
- Incumbent board members: McGrann, Morales and Parry.
Warwick
Up for election this year: Four four-year terms.
Republican ballot
- M. Sam Droke-Dickinson
- Age: 48
- Occupation: Business owner
- Michael Landis
- Age: 57
- Occupation: Self-employed
- James Koelsch
- Age: 53
- Occupation: VP, information technology
- Alesha Rhinier
- Age: 44
- Occupation: Business owner
- Matthew Knouse
- Age: 50
- Occupation: Salesman
- Endorsed by Republican Party: Landis, Koelsch, Rhinier and Knouse.
- Incumbent board member: Landis.