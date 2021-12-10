Sixteen-term state Rep. Mike Sturla and Lancaster city council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El will participate in a public forum Saturday, the first meeting of the two since Smith-Wade-El announced he was challenging Sturla in the Democratic primary for the legislative seat currently centered on the city.

For Sturla, it’s the first primary challenge he’s faced since he was first elected 31 years ago. Smith-Wade-El was reelected to a second term on the city council in last month’s municipal election.

The two will participate in a forum hosted by progressive activist group Lancaster Stands Up. The candidates will meet in-person with a moderator, but most of the audience will be required to view the forum virtually by RSVPing on the Lancaster Stands Up site.

Members of Lancaster Stands Up will use the forum to help decide which candidate the group will endorse in the primary, which is expected to be announced later this month. (The group may revisit the endorsement based on the new district lines set by the state's redistricting process this year).

Smith-Wade-El has already captured a number of local endorsements, including seven of the nine members on the School District of Lancaster school board and four of the six other members of city council. Most notably, he received the endorsement of Jess King, a 2018 congressional candidate that garnered national attention and Mayor Danene Sorace’s chief of staff.

One other potential candidate – Luis Morales, a School District of Lancaster school board member – may also enter the race. As of Friday, he had not made an official announcement, though he filed paperwork last month to create a political action committee to fundraise for his potential run.