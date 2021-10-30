Charles Bausman, whose family traces its presence in Lancaster County to the 1700s, took up permanent residence in Lancaster city for the first time in 2018.

Bausman, 57, grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut, and spent some of his childhood overseas, including years when his father was a journalist working in Moscow.

“My dad was born here. He grew up here. My grandparents lived here,” Bausman said of Lancaster during an October 2020 interview. “It’s a wonderful part of the country, and I was so happy when, a few years ago, things worked out that I could actually move here.”

Last year, Bausman’s property hosted a group of white-nationalists who were forming a new political party. Although initially denying it, Bausman admitted early this month that his barn on Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township was the site of an August 2020 rally where a group called the National Justice Party announced its formation, saying it would stand for this such as combating the “international jewish oligarchy” and ensuring America retained a “white majority forever.”

Bausman spent much of his adult life living and working in Europe, mainly in Russia, initially working as a businessman in Russia’s agricultural sector. In 2014, he founded an online publication called Russia Insider, launching a second career as a media entrepreneur.

Russia Insider, from its start, was aimed at delivering pro-Russia coverage to western audiences, starting with its defense of Russia’s 2014 seizure of Crimea from Ukraine. Articles on the site attempted to make the case that America’s leaders were blinded by hatred of the Russian government to the point they were misleading Americans about the nations’ commonalities. A 2018 U.S. State Department report on rising antisemitism in Russia described Bausman’s Russia Insider as being “linked to progovernment oligarchs.”

Reporting from The Interpreter, an online publication covering Russia’s government and foreign policy, showed he sought funding for Russian Insider from Russian Oligarch Konstanin Malofeev, who has ties to the European far-right.

In January 2018, Bausman published an essay, titled “It’s Time To Drop the Jew Taboo,” on Russia Insider that drew international backlash. The essay argued that Israel and Jewish people were leading efforts to undermine Russia’s place on the world stage. To deflect any criticism, Bausman said, Jews use the memory of the Holocaust to portray any critics as antisemitic.

Jewish elites, Bausman wrote, are responsible for much of society’s ills: “The evidence suggests that much of human enterprise dominated and shaped by Jews is a bottomless pit of trouble with a peculiar penchant for mendacity and cynicism, hostility to Christianity and Christian values, and in geopolitics, a clear bloodlust.”

The essay drew such rebuke that Russia Today - the Russian state-owned television network on which Bausman had appeared as a guest - disavowed him.

In his October 2020 conversation with LNP|LancasterOnline, Bausman said his willingness to criticize Jews was reinforced by his own belief that the Holocaust never happened, which he attributed to reading Holocaust-denial materials posted online by alternative media and researchers.

According to the National Holocaust Memorial Museum, “Holocaust denial and distortion are forms of antisemitism, prejudice against or hatred of Jews. … These views perpetuate long-standing antisemitic stereotypes … (and)l undermine the truth and our understanding of history.”

Move to Lancaster

Ten months after publishing his antisemitic essay, Bausman purchased a house on West Chestnut Street in the city for $440,000. In early 2020, he purchased a nearly 5-acre property at 1630 Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township for $450,000. That parcel, which includes an historic barn and a house, sits on property that once belonged to one of Bausman’s ancestors and abuts a subdivision that carries the family name.

This barn was the site of the National Justice Party’s Aug. 15, 2020 meeting. It has also been, at various times, the address for William Von Deiz, a former leader in the white supremacist group Identity Evropa; Norman “Trey” Garrison, the former editor of The Lancaster Patriot whom LNP|LancasterOnline reported last year was a host of a white-nationalist podcast; and is currently the home of Greg Conte, a founding member of the National Justice Party, according to Bausman.

Bausman, who told LNP|LancasterOnline he is fundamentally driven by his Christianity, also spoke of attending the Future of Christendom Conference in 2019 that was held at the Lancaster County Convention Center, and he said he and his family attended two Orthodox churches – Annunciation Greek Orthodox in Lancaster and St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Reading.

In October 2020, the Southern Poverty Law Center published a report describing Bausman’s ties to white nationalists, his history of writing and promoting pro-Putin propaganda and his courtship of Russian oligarchs to fund his media properties. The report also explicitly linked Bausman’s websites to Garrison’s, whose blog, the SPLC said, shared computer code with Bausman’s sites and a server operated by a Russia-based web development contractor.

Bausman was interviewed by two Pennsylvania newspapers in the wake of the SPLC report and spoke with an LNP|LancasterOnline reporter around the same time. In those conversations, he blasted the SPLC as a disreputable organization and denied any connections to Russia’s government.

In the October 2020 interview with LNP|LancasterOnline, Bausman said, “I care a lot about this place (Lancaster), and I want it to be a better town. And I don’t think it’s being very well managed.”

In the days after the Jan. 6, Bausman collaborated with a Russian news program on a report about American politics and the attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters.

He also left the country. Bausman and his family have been living in Moscow since mid-January.

COMING MONDAY: A look at the pro-Russia blogger's activities, online and in person, between the 2020 election and the Capitol riot.