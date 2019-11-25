It's officially Christmas at the White House, as the White House Christmas tree arrived Monday from Central Pennsylvania.

This year's tree is from Mahanotongo Valley Farms, a Pitman, Pennsylvania, tree farm. It will now be the centerpiece in the White House's historic Blue Room, the Associated Press reported.

First Lady Melania Trump accepted the tree at the White House as it arrived on a horse-drawn carriage Monday afternoon. Trump started planning this year's decorations as early as July of this year.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker posted a photo of the Snyder family, which grew and delivered the tree to the White House. Owner Larry Snyder presented the tree from his farm after winning a contest by the National Christmas Tree Association.

A fantastic Pennsylvania grown tree will be the official White House Christmas Tree this year!Congratulations to the Snyder Family of the Mahanotongo Valley Farms in PA for being selected by the White House as the official Christmas Tree for 2019. You make Pennsylvania proud! pic.twitter.com/xmiboykbwI — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) November 25, 2019

White House officials chose the exact tree they wanted a few weeks ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.