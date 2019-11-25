Melania Trump receives official White House Christmas tree

First lady Melania Trump poses with the 2019 White House Christmas tree as it is delivered to the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. The Douglas fir is approximately 23 feet tall and was grown by Larry and Joanne Snyder at Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pennsylvania. Since 1966, the National Christmas Tree Association has held a contest that awards its winner with the honor of presenting their tree to the first family and will serve as a centerpiece for Christmas decorations in the Blue Room of the White House.

 Susan Walsh

It's officially Christmas at the White House, as the White House Christmas tree arrived Monday from Central Pennsylvania.

This year's tree is from Mahanotongo Valley Farms, a Pitman, Pennsylvania tree farm. It will now be the centerpiece in the White House's historic Blue Room, the Associated Press reported.

First Lady Melania Trump accepted the tree at the White House as it arrived on a horse-drawn carriage Monday afternoon. Trump started planning this year's decorations as early as July of this year.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker posted a photo of the Snyder family, which grew and delivered the tree to the White House. Owner Larry Snyder presented the tree from his farm after winning a contest by the National Christmas Tree Association.

White House officials chose the exact tree they wanted a few weeks ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.