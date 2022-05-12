The following candidates for local seats in Congress and the Pennsylvania House and Senate are uncontested in their primaries, meaning they will be their party’s nominee and move on to the general election in November.

11TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, 58, of West Lampeter Township, is uncontested in the GOP primary. First elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016, he is seeking his fourth two-year term. He will face Democrat Bob Hollister, 55, a former superintendent of the Eastern Lancaster County School District from East Lampeter Township, who is unopposed in his party’s primary.

37TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Republican state Rep. Mindy Fee, 57, of Manheim Borough, is uncontested in the GOP primary, and no Democrat is seeking the seat. First elected to the state House in 2012, Fee is seeking her sixth two-year term.

41ST LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Republican state Rep. Brett R. Miller, 60, of East Hempfield Township, is uncontested in the GOP primary, and no Democrat is seeking the seat. First elected to the state House in 2014, Miller is seeking his fifth two-year term.

43RD LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Republican state Rep. Keith J. Greiner, 57, of Upper Leacock Township, is uncontested in the GOP primary, and no Democrat is seeking the seat. First elected to the state House in 2012, Greiner is seeking his sixth two-year term.

49TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Republican Anne Rivers, 49, a marketing professional from Lancaster Township, is uncontested in the GOP primary. She will face the winner of the Democratic primary race between Janet Diaz, 56, a hospital stroke registrar from Lancaster city, and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, 32, a homelessness services specialist from Lancaster city, in the November election.

96TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Republican April Weaver, 38, a social worker from Manheim Township, is uncontested in the GOP primary. She will face the winner of the Democratic primary race between Rep. Mike Sturla, 66, of Lancaster city, and Dana Hamp Gulick, 50, a business account executive from Manheim Township, in November.

97TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Republican Rep. Steven C. Mentzer, 65, of Manheim Township, is uncontested in the GOP primary, and no Democrat is seeking the seat. First elected to the state House in 2012, Mentzer is seeking his sixth two-year term.

98TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Democrat Mark Temons, 44, an East Donegal Township resident who works in construction design, is uncontested in his party primary. He will face the winner of the Republican primary race between Tom Jones, 48, a self-employed landscaper from East Donegal Township; Lu Ann Fahndrich, 61, a legislative assistant from Mount Joy Borough; and Faith Bucks, 44, a chiropractor from South Londonderry Township, Lebanon County, in the November election. The winner will succeed Republican Rep. Dave Hickernell, who did not seek reelection.

99TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Republican Rep. David Zimmerman, 66, of East Earl Township is uncontested in the GOP primary. First elected in 2014, Zimmerman is seeking his fifth two-year term. Democrat Josh Caltagirone, 29, a project supervisor for a roofing company who lives in Mohnton, Berks County, is uncontested in the Democratic primary. Zimmerman and Caltagirone will face each other in the November election.

48TH SENATE DISTRICT

Republican Sen. Christopher M. Gebhard, 47, of North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County, is uncontested in the GOP primary. Gebhard is seeking his first four-year term since winning a special election in May 2021 to complete the term of the late Dave Arnold Jr., who died while in office. Democrat Calvin C. Clements, 71, a veterinarian from South Londonderry Township, Lebanon County, is uncontested in the Democratic primary. Gebhard and Clements will face each other in the November election.