Physician, steel thyself.

Dr. Mehmet Oz brings unrivaled name recognition and considerable personal wealth to the Senate Republican primary in Pennsylvania, an enviable toolkit for a political rookie. But like any doctor making a new house call, he brings his own baggage, too.

And it didn’t take long for opponents on the left and right to start rummaging through it.

A mansion atop The Palisades in New Jersey. A Pennsylvania voting record that will be barely a year old when his name appears on a ballot for the very first time. More than a decade of television and interview clips showing him taking sides on fraught topics from social programs to abortion.

“Frankly, I have been amazed at the media interest in Dr. Oz,” said Christopher Nicholas, the owner of Eagle Consulting Group who ran former U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter’s campaigns.

As evidence of how big a splash Oz’s announcement made, Nicholas noted that he did eight media interviews in the days after Oz’s entry into the race.

“His ties to the state are tenuous. ... He moved to Pennsylvania in 2020. He didn’t vote here in 2020.”

Oz registered to vote in Pennsylvania the month after the 2020 election. His first vote in Pennsylvania, in the May primary, was cast by absentee ballot, according to state voter records.

His voter registration in New Jersey remains active as of early December, according to that state’s voter portal, though that does not indicate he voted in both states. Unless you affirmatively cancel your voter registration when re-registering in another state, the old registration can remain active until that state purges its voter roll, which can take years.

His voter registration in Bryn Athyn lists an address that, according to Montgomery County property records, belongs to his mother-in-law.

“I take great pride in the fact that I spent my formative years in the Philadelphia area. My wife’s family has been here for 100 years,” Oz told WGAL.

Oz’s primary home over the last few years is a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, which was the subject of a February 2020 feature story in People Magazine.

The custom-built home overlooking the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline has a movie theater, wine cellar, gym and indoor basketball half-court, according to People. He and his wife, Lisa, spent two years designing and building it, according to the magazine.

Nicholas noted that Oz’s out-of-state ties extend to his campaign. Records show his campaign manager is Chris Hansen, a top D.C. operative who ran the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee and was former Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner’s chief of staff.

His campaign treasurer, Salvatore Purpura, is another nationally known political operative who’s worked for former Texas Gov. Rick Perry and late night comedian Stephen Colbert (for whom he helped form a Super PAC in a bit the host used to illustrate the ease with which dark money influences politics). And Oz’s campaign bank is Chain Bridge Bank, based in the Washington, D.C., suburb of McLean, Virginia.

The U.S. Constitution requires only that senators be at least 30 years old (Oz is 61) and live in the state they want to represent at the time of the election.

Reel to real

Oz’s long television career — five years as a medical guest on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” followed by his current show’s 13-year run — also has begun serving opponents in much the same way a long congressional career does: by offering a well of potentially damaging statements and stances.

Immediately after announcing his candidacy, left-leaning publications like HuffPost drew attention to the on-again, off-again controversies Oz has generated with his medical commentary. The British Medical Journal published a study in 2014 saying more than half of the medical advice Oz gave on his show was either not supported by evidence or was wrong.

The following year, 10 physicians wrote to the dean of Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons to protest Oz’s place as a faculty member, accusing him of being “guilty of either outrageous conflicts of interests or flawed judgments about what constitutes appropriate medical treatments, or both.”

Oz said at the time that he was bringing “the public information that will help them on their path to be their best selves,” and that he airs a diversity of viewpoints that don’t “sit well with certain agendas which distort the facts.”

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oz used one of his frequent appearances on Fox News to urge viewers to sign up for self-reported experimental trials of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug former President Donald Trump pushed as a remedy despite potential health complications and warnings from other doctors that there was scant evidence of its efficacy.

On the other side of the political spectrum, activists unearthed clips from Oz’s long-running television show in which he committed supposed heresies against rightwing orthodoxy.

Jack Posobiec, senior editor of the conservative website Human Events, posted a photo of Oz and former First Lady Michelle Obama flexing their arms, and wrote, “Just drop out now and don’t waste people’s time and money.”

Another posted clips of Oz speaking favorably about red flag laws, which allow authorities to temporarily confiscate firearms from people deemed a danger to themselves or others, and the expansion of Medicare Advantage.

Oz, for his part, told WGAL he never intended to fit within neat political definitions.

“People have been trying to put me in a box my whole career. I’m an unconventional guy. I’m running as a small government Republican. I have confidence that the ideas that I’ll put forward will resonate with people,” Oz said.

On the air

Oz’s entry in the race prompted several television stations in and around Pennsylvania to drop “The Dr. Oz Show” for fear of running afoul of the Federal Communications Commission’s equal-time rules, which allow candidates to request that networks give them air time equal to their rivals.

But Oz found his own way onto Pennsylvanians’ TV screens.

Contracts with television stations across the state show Oz dropped six-figure ad-buys in the state’s major markets.

For example, he bought $108,000 of time on Central Pennsylvania’s CBS21 station for the first two weeks of December, including a 30-second spot costing $11,000 during Sunday football games and a 60-second spot costing $12,000 during “60 Minutes.”

On ABC6 in Philadelphia, he bought 54 spots during two weeks of “Good Morning America” and “Action News,” adding up to $151,300 for the New Jersey doctor’s nascent campaign.

Added together, Oz spent more on television ads than any other candidate to date — at least $1.4 million, a figure first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The newly formed Doctor Oz for Senate committee has not been required to file any initial reports detailing his early fundraising and spending, but those sums almost guarantee those first reports will show Oz giving or loaning his campaign massive sums from his own fortune.

Television ads this early in the primary are rare but have proven to be an effective way to pull ahead of a crowded field. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf famously spent $10 million of his own money on ads early in his 2014 primary in order to go from barely known businessman and former cabinet secretary to the party’s nominee. His Republican opponent in 2018, former state Sen. Scott Wagner, did nearly the same thing to clear the field early in his race.

Political giving

Both Wagner and Wolf had also spread their money around to other state politicians, something Oz hasn’t done — at least not directly.

Oz and his wife Lisa have donated more than $125,000 going back to 1997, mostly to Republicans, according to Federal Election Commission records. They haven’t donated directly to any state candidates, though the couple gave almost $50,000 over the years to Asplundh Tree Expert Co. PAC, which is run by a business based in Willow Grove that Oz’s wife’s family founded, state records show.

The PAC spent $281,500 to help Republicans in the 2019-20 cycle, including $4,000 to Kathy Barnette, who was running for Congress at the time but is currently one of Oz’s primary opponents. Mehmet and Lisa Oz donated $20,000 to the PAC during that cycle.

The PAC has been active in Pennsylvania politics since at least 2000, and has donated more than $1.8 million.

Oz and his wife donated to the Bush-Cheney and McCain-Palin presidential campaigns, but not Mitt Romney’s or Donald Trump’s, according to FEC records.

The couple has donated to a few Democrats, including U.S. Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, as well as former U.S. Rep. Charlie Rangel.

Aside from the donations to the Asplundh PAC, the couple’s only other political contributions in the last 10 years were a $5,000 donation in 2017 to the New Jersey Republican Party and $5,000 in 2012 to Rabbi Schmuley Boteach — another television personality in the self-help genre — during his failed run for a New Jersey congressional seat.

Spreading money around state political circles can help political newcomers introduce themselves to the state’s power brokers. Oz doesn’t need to make a name for himself like Wagner and Wolf did (waste management and cabinet supply aren’t the daytime talk-show staples that medical advice is). But he will need to separate himself from at least 17 other Republicans who’ve filed for retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat — most, if not all, of whom lived in Pennsylvania long before Oz changed his voter registration.

Pennsylvania voters have been sensitive to allegations of carpetbagging. Former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum won a U.S. House seat in 1990 by blasting his opponent, a seven-term incumbent, for living in Washington, D.C., and being a district resident in name only.

Sixteen years later, Santorum lost his U.S. Senate seat to Bob Casey Jr. in part because he’d moved his family into a large Virginia home but continued to use tax dollars from a suburban Pittsburgh school district to pay for his kids’ cyber-charter schools.

Oz “has to show he has clear and present ties to PA,” Nicholas said. In a field this crowded, Oz’s name recognition and personal wealth could be enough to win him the nomination.

“But I don’t think it’s his ( just) because he’s in.”