Lancaster County’s newest elected officials will be sworn in on two separate dates in January.
The county’s newest judges will be sworn in January 3, while other county officials will take their oaths on January 6 at the Lancaster County Courthouse.
Current District Attorney Craig Stedman will be sworn in January 3 as a Court of Common Pleas Judge, while attorneys Randall Miller and Andrew LeFever will be sworn in as magisterial district judges. Miller’s judicial district covers Elizabethtown as well as Conoy, West Donegal and Mount Joy townships. LeFever’s judicial district covers the northeast portion of Lancaster City.
On January 6, various officials will be sworn in, including Heather Adams, the county’s first female district attorney. In addition Ray D'Agostino, a Republican, will be sworn into the seat vacated by outgoing Commissioner Dennis Stuckey, and Andrew Spade will replace Katherine Wood-Jacobs as prothonotary.
Incumbent Commissioner Josh Parsons, Clerk of Courts Jackie Pfursich, Sheriff Chris Leppler, Coroner Stephen Diamantoni, Treasurer Amber Martin and Register of Wills Anne Cooper will also be sworn Jan. 6.