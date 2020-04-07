Pennsylvania's official presidential primaries are now Tuesday, June 2, after Gov. Tom Wolf moved the event back from April as a precaution with the novel coronavirus spread.

Here's what you need to know.

When are polls open?

- 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When is the last day to register to vote?

- Monday, May 18, 2020.

Are the primaries open or closed?

- Closed. This means that voters can only participate to vote for Republican or Democrat candidates. Independent voters can not participate in Pennsylvania's primary. There is a push to move to open primaries.

What are your options to register to vote?

- There are several options that make it easy to register to vote. An online option is the Pennsylvania voter application website. You can also opt to register to vote when you receive or renew your driver's license at the DMV.

What if you don't feel comfortable with voting in person, due to the recent pandemic?

- You can now vote by mail. To request a mail-in ballot, you must submit your request here. The application must be submitted by May 26 at 5 p.m. The ballot will need to be submitted by 8 p.m. on June 2.

When is the presidential election?

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

