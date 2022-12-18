During the 2021-22 legislative session, the Republican-controlled House and Senate approved five proposed changes to the Pennsylvania Constitution. If the proposals are passed by the Legislature again in the 2023-24 session, they will be sent to the voters for their approval.

The five changes are:

Abortion

The following would be added to Section I of the Constitution: “This constitution does not grant the right to taxpayer-funded abortion or any other right relating to abortion.”

The intent is twofold. First, it would preclude the state courts from determining the current constitution provides a right to abortion. And it would cut off potential challenges in state court to any new abortion restrictions enacted by the Legislature.

Voter ID

A specific requirement for voters to present unexpired identification before voting at the polls, or, in the case of a mail-in ballot, provide documentation that the voter holds such identification along with the ballot. People who lack a government-issued ID would be able to obtain one a no cost.

Election audits

The Auditor-General would be charged with conducting audits of elections and election results. In years when the Auditor-General is on the statewide ballot, an independent auditor would be appointed.

Lt. Governor

Separate primary elections for lieutenant governor would end. Instead, the candidate winning a party’s nomination would choose a running mate, much like in presidential contests where a party nominee picks a vice presidential candidate after securing the nomination.

Legislative review of regulations

The proposed change would remove the governor’s ability to veto legislative resolutions to overturn regulations handed down by the governor.

In 2020, the Republican Legislature passed a measure to revoke the pandemic lockdown rules imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf. Wolf vetoed the measure, and the state Supreme Court held that he had the power to do so. The Legislature sent a constitutional amendment to voters in May 2021 to limit a governor's emergency powers, but this change would strengthen the Legislature’s ability to reverse a range of gubernatorial actions.

Statute of limitations

This language would create a two-year window for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits against organizations or individuals responsible. The impetus for the bill, in part, is the revelations about abuse by Catholic Church clergy and laity that occurred decades ago, long past the statute of limitation in Pennsylvania.

This change should have been on the ballot in May 2021, but the Department of State failed to publish its text in a timely fashion. As a result, the Legislature was required to start the process over. It has broad bipartisan support and is expected to be passed with little opposition early in 2023.

