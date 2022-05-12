Republican and Democratic voters will nominate candidates for the state Legislature, Congress, U.S. Senate and Pennsylvania governor on Tuesday in the midterm primaries.

In Lancaster County, Republicans will decide contests in two state House primaries and a state Senate race, and Democrats will choose nominees in two city-based House districts.

In two of the three Republican primaries, incumbent lawmakers are trying to fend off challenges from activists who question their support of Act 77 of 2019, which allowed no-excuse absentee ballots. The third GOP primary contest likely will determine the successor to retiring state Rep. Dave Hickernell in northwest Lancaster County.

On the Democratic side, voters in southern Lancaster city, Millersville Borough and Lancaster Township will nominate a candidate in a newly drawn blue district; in northern Lancaster city, Manheim Township and East Petersburg, Democrats will decide whether 16-term Rep. Mike Sturla should move on to the general election.

Because Pennsylvania’s primaries are “closed,” only voters who are registered Republican or Democrat can participate in their party nomination process.

There are no ballot questions.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

WHERE DO I VOTE?

If you don’t know where your polling place is, visit vote.pa.gov and click on “Find Your Polling Place.” Enter your home address, and the website will tell you the street address of your polling place and give you directions.

WHAT IF I HAVE PROBLEMS VOTING?

If you have problems at your polling place, call the Lancaster County Board of Elections office at 717-299-8293.You also can stop by the office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117. That’s the former Armstrong building at Queen and Chestnut streets, Lancaster.

If you’d like to report a voting problem to the newspaper, call 717-291-8622.

If you’re on Twitter or Facebook, report voting problems or issues using #LancasterVotes.

WHERE CAN I FIND RESULTS?

Check LancasterOnline.com/election after 8 p.m. on Election Day for the latest results in all races on the ballot in Lancaster County.

FIRST-TIME VOTERS

If you are voting in Pennsylvania for the first time or voting at a new precinct for the first time, you must bring one the following approved forms of photo identification if you are voting in person:

Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card.

ID issued by any Commonwealth agency.

ID issued by the U.S. government.

U.S. passport.

U.S. Armed Forces ID.

Student ID.

Employee ID.

NO PHOTO ID?

If you do not have a photo ID, you can use identification without a photo that includes your name and address. Approved forms of nonphoto ID include:

Confirmation issued by the county voter registration office.

Nonphoto ID issued by the Commonwealth.

Nonphoto ID issued by the U.S. government.

Firearm permit.

Current utility bill.

Current bank statement.

Current paycheck.

Government check.

USING A MAIL BALLOT?

Voters who are casting ballots by mail, rather than voting in person, must include postage on the return envelope they received with their ballot. Mail ballots must be received in the elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters may deliver their own ballots — state law forbids them from delivering anyone else’s — to the Lancaster County Board of Elections office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117, in Lancaster. The elections office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

