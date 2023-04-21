HARRISBURG — Voters in Pennsylvania’s May 16 primary election will choose their parties’ statewide candidates for the Common-wealth, Superior and Supreme Courts, plus a slew of candidates in local races for mayor, municipal boards, school boards and more.

All of these voters will have a chance to cast their ballots by mail. But thanks to Pennsylvania’s patchwork of mail voting regulations, their experiences may differ slightly from county to county.

The commonwealth dramatically expanded mail voting in 2019, allowing all registered voters to request mail ballots without an excuse.

But since then, mail voting has become highly politicized. During and after the elections since the expansion, lawsuit after lawsuit has contested different parts of Pennsylvania’s mail voting law and, in some cases, the practice in its entirety. The law as a whole has withstood attempts to overturn it. But in recent years, courts have tweaked and clarified several of its key components, sometimes in ways that allow counties to determine their own rules.

For instance, where some counties previously accepted mail ballots with missing or incorrect dates on their outer envelopes, the state Supreme Court ruled last year that the practice is no longer permitted. Ballots will also be declared invalid if they’re missing their inner “secrecy envelope.”

Some counties will contact voters if their mail ballots have disqualifying problems such as missing dates or signatures. But that practice, known as ballot curing, is not allowed in Lancaster County.

County Commissioner John Trescot this month proposed publishing online a list of voters who made errors to their mail-in ballot envelopes and allowing them to correct the issue before Election Day, but the proposal failed to pass.

With that slightly complicated legal landscape in mind, here’s everything you need to know about voting by mail in the May 2023 primary election.

How do I request a mail ballot?

You can apply for a mail ballot online, in person at a county election office, or through the mail. Applications must be received by the county by 5 p.m. May 9.

Lancaster County’s office is at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117, in Lancaster.

If you’re not already registered to vote, you must do so by May 1. Online voter registration applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. that day. Mail and in-person applications must be received by the county board of elections by 5 p.m. You must provide proper identification to apply for a mail ballot. Acceptable options include a Pennsylvania driver’s license or other state-issued ID, or the last four digits of a Social Security number. The Department of State lists the approved forms of identification online.

You can either apply for a one-time mail ballot or to be added to the annual request list, which means you’ll get an application each year.

How do I make sure my ballot is counted?

The best way to ensure your vote counts is to follow the rules, and make sure you’re up to date on exactly what those rules are.

Each mail ballot comes with instructions that voters must read carefully.

Ballots come with two envelopes: an inner “secrecy” envelope and an outer envelope. Ballots must be sealed in the inner envelope, and you cannot write on those.

Once you’ve properly sealed the inner envelope, place it in the outer envelope and seal.

There’s a voter declaration on the outer envelope. You must sign and date below the declaration. Make sure your date is accurate, and follows the standard U.S. month-day year format.

Voters in Lancaster County must include postage to send their ballot by mail or drop it off at the county office.

If you realize you messed up your ballot in some way, you have a few options.

If you haven’t yet returned the ballot, you can contact your county election office at 717-299-8293 and the county may be able to declare the ballot damaged and send a new one.

If you’ve already submitted your ballot or you have any other reason to worry about your ballot — it might have a disqualifying problem, you never received one and didn’t request a replacement, or you never got word that the county received your mailed ballot — you can always go to the polls in person and request to vote by provisional ballot. If the state doesn’t receive a mail ballot from you, your provisional vote will be counted.

How do I return my mail ballot?

You have a few different options for turning in your ballot, but the most important thing to remember is that your county election board must receive it by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

You can mail a ballot from anywhere, but if you’re dropping it off in person, it must be at the county office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117. Lancaster County does not have any other drop box locations.

If you plan to: — Return your ballot by mail: To return your ballot through the mail, all you have to do is use the proper postage and mail it out the same way you’d send any mail. Because counties cannot count ballots that come in after 8 p.m. on Election Day, the sooner you mail your ballot, the better.

— Deliver your ballot in person: Make sure your ballot has been properly filled out and sealed, then return the ballot in person to your county election office.

— If you have a disability that prevents you from returning your own ballot, you may fill out a form at lanc. news/DesignatedAgent to designate someone else to return it for you. You must turn in the form with your mail ballot application or contact the county office at 717-299-8293 on how to submit it. The designee must have a copy on hand when they return your ballot. Otherwise, you must return or mail your own ballot.

Politicians have used isolated instances of illegal ballot returns to challenge the security of mail voting, but these incidents do not indicate widespread fraudulent voting. Mail ballot fraud is rare because of the identity checks involved in requesting a mail ballot and the security measures that are required in order to count each one.

Visit vote.pa.gov to read the Department of State’s rules for mail ballots.

What if I received a replacement ballot?

The Lancaster County Board of Elections announced Monday it found an error on its mail-in ballots, LNP | LancasterOnline reported. Instead of directing voters to select two candidates in the race for Superior Court, the ballot incorrectly said to pick one.

The county is replacing all mail-in ballots. The correct ballots should say “replacement” on the arriving and return envelopes in red.

If you have a mail-in ballot for the upcoming May primary and have not returned it, discard it. If you already sent the outdated ballot, return the replacement ballot as well. The incorrect ballot will not be counted.

Not all voters who applied for a mail ballot will receive the erroneous ballot; they may receive only a replacement. Once it discovered the error, the county asked postmasters to intercept incorrect ballots that hadn’t been delivered.

