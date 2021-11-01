Polls are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. for Tuesday’s general election, with voters set to decide a long list of races, from city, township and borough leaders to school board seats, countywide row officers and four seats on Pennsylvania’s three highest courts.

County election officials said they don’t know if full results will be available Tuesday after polls close at 8 p.m. That’s in part because of the large number of mail-in ballots requested by county voters.

More than 31,500 of the county’s nearly 345,000 registered voters applied to vote by mail; as of Monday afternoon 73% of requested mail ballots -- or 23,397 -- had been returned. As voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to return mail ballots, the county is likely to exceed the 73.4% of requested mail-in ballots -- or 18,400 -- that were returned for the May primary election, according to Christ Miller, the county’s chief elections clerk.

A team of 18 volunteers, in addition to Board of Elections employees, will begin pre-canvassing ballots at 7 a.m. Tuesday to prepare them to be tallied after the polls close. Miller said her team plans to count mail ballots through at least 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The total volume of mail votes and speed of counting will determine whether they will count late into the night or return Wednesday to finish, Miller said.

“Everybody’s just anxious to get started (Tuesday),” Miller added. “We’re jittery and just want to get started now.”

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The Election Day forecast is cloudy and chilly, with a high around 50 degrees and a chance of afternoon rain.

Voters who received a mail ballot must deliver their ballot in-person to the county’s drop box at 150 N. Queen Street in Lancaster by 8 p.m., or surrender their incomplete ballot at their home precinct. If a voter misplaced a requested mail ballot, the voter can request a provisional ballot at their regular polling place.

Big races

The most expensive municipal race in county history will be decided in Tuesday’s election. Manheim Township candidates have raised more than $130,000 and spent more than $83,000 as of Oct. 18 to try to determine which party will control the five-member board of commissioners.

The eight candidates in the commissioners race are competing for four seats on the board – three four-year spots and one two-year seat. Democrats took over the board in 2019, after decades of Republican leadership.

On the final full day of campaigning, Manheim Township candidates from both sides touted their efforts to reach voters directly.

“We had a positive, great message,” said Donna DiMeo, an accountant and incumbent Republican commissioner seeking a two-year term. “We all feel great.”

Ryan Dodson, a Democrat and small business owner seeking that same two-year seat, said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the race.

“I hope people come out and vote,” Dodson said. “I want to win and continue to make changes in the township.”

On Monday, a few Democratic candidates said they planned some last-minute canvassing in the township. Republicans said they were not doing any campaigning Monday night.

Four statewide judicial races appear at the top of Tuesday’s ballot. In the state Supreme Court race, Republican candidate Kevin Brobson spent more than $3 million, and Democrat Maria McLaughlin spent $2 million, in hopes of securing their spot on the state’s highest court, the Associated Press reported last week.

Brobson, a Commonwealth Court judge, and two other GOP statewide judicial candidates stopped in Lancaster on Monday to visit the Republican Committee of Lancaster County.

A few of the statewide GOP judicial are visiting @LancasterCoGOP as part of a last swing around the state. “We certainly feel the wind is at our back and that’s palpable to us, and that’s also a feeling we’ve gotten all over the state,” Commonwealth Court Judge Drew Crompton said pic.twitter.com/KuH5sOKqFw — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) November 1, 2021

Waiting game for write-ins

Voters should not expect to know the results in a number of write-in campaigns in the county until Friday at the earliest, Miller said Monday. Write-in votes can only be processed by one employee at a time, she said, because there is only one computer programmed to collect those votes.

Write-in votes require extra care, as the county must track incorrectly spelled candidate names and then give the write-in candidates the opportunity to petition to collect those as part of their final vote.

“We have to go through those one by one,” Miller said. “It’s going to be Friday into early next week until we know where those races are at.”

The Penn Manor school board and Colerain Township supervisors races are among the local contests where write-in candidates have mounted challenges to candidates who are listed on the ballot.