On Thursday night, Conoy Township supervisors in Northwest Lancaster County voted 3-1 to have the township's solicitor draft a resolution to become a "Second Amendment sanctuary." So what does that mean, and what is the potential impact?

What is a Second Amendment sanctuary?

A Second Amendment sanctuary occurs when a governmental body - municipal, county, state - passes an ordinance expressing support of the Second Amendment and pledges not to comply with proposals or legislation that is seen as a violation of constitutional rights, such as bans of certain models of guns, like assault weapons, or through so-called "red flag" laws.

These red flag laws, called "extreme risk protection orders," have been passed in 17 states and proposed in Pennsylvania to allow law enforcement to temporarily remove a firearm from someone in danger to themselves or others by court-order in response to mass shootings.

Gov. Tom Wolf again mentioned his support of passing one of these laws in the commonwealth during his budget proposal last week, which Conoy Township supervisor's chair Stephen Mohr said was his motivation to make the municipality a Second Amendment sanctuary.

These Second Amendment sanctuaries share the same idea as sanctuary cities, which are often cities that pass a resolution directing its local law enforcement to refuse cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The Trump Administration has been trying to crack down on these cities, from trying to block their federal funding and deploying an elite Border Patrol squad to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement make arrests and deportations, the New York Times reported.

Are there other municipalities that have passed resolutions for this?

If Conoy Township passes this resolution, it would be one of the first Second Amendment sanctuaries in the state. Other parts of the state, such as West Manheim Township in York County, are also drafting resolutions. Clinton County declared itself a Second Amendment territory on Jan. 30.

Some municipalities in Virginia passed Second Amendment sanctuary ordinances after the state Legislature passed a red flag law.

Does Conoy Township have legislative support in doing this?

Two Pennsylvania state lawmakers have publicly said they support municipalities that pass these ordinances.

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Lawrence, wrote a letter to local officials in his district encouraging them to pass their own Second Amendment sanctuary ordinances and therefore "be voting to protect the constitutional rights of thousands of constituents in your municipalities," according to the letter.

Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-Clinton, was the first state lawmaker to come out in support of these ordinances, and called on Clinton and Centre counties to become Second Amendment sanctuary counties.

Efforts to reach Rep. David Hickernell, who represents Conoy Township, for comment on whether he supports this area's efforts to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary were unsuccessful.

The leader of Firearms Owners Against Crime, a statewide gun rights advocate, opposes Second Amendment sanctuaries because they might encourage some local governments to pass laws to do the opposite and pass their own local gun restrictions, Kim Stolfer told PA Post.

If Conoy Township becomes a Second Amendment sanctuary, would it have any impact?

Gun-control proposals like red flag bills are highly unlikely to become law in the state's Republican-controlled Legislature.

But if there were gun-control measures approved -- and Conoy Township passes the resolution -- the resolution could possibly be enforced.

This would also require the Susquehanna Regional Police to decide whether it would comply with the Conoy Township ordinance, as this regional police department shares a police force with East Donegal Township and Marietta Borough.