Janelle Stelson, a longtime anchor at WGAL News 8, announced her departure from the station Thursday evening, amid reports she’s considering a 2024 congressional run.

“I've made the difficult decision to step away from the news after nearly 40 years as a journalist, 26 of them here at WGAL,” Stelson said at the end of the 5 p.m. newscast. “Covering the Susquehanna Valley with my colleagues…has been one of the greatest joys in my life.”

Stelson didn’t mention a run for Congress during the broadcast, and there’s no record of her filing with the Federal Election Commission. But The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that Stelson is eyeing a challenge to U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, a Republican whose 10th District includes all of Dauphin County and parts of York and Cumberland counties.

The internet domain name registration system hints that Stelson may be close to declaring a run. Two web addresses – StelsonForCongress.com and JanelleStelson.com – were registered at the end of June, but whoever bought the domains chose to shield their identity.

Stelson is a registered Democrat at an address in Manheim Township, part of U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s 11th District. But members of Congress are only required to live inside the state where the district is located, not within the district itself. She has previously lived in Camp Hill and Harrisburg, both of which are inside the 10th District.

Stelson did not respond to requests for comment.

When asked by Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Chris Brennan about her potential campaign, Stelson wrote in an email, “In the past more than three decades that I’ve been a journalist in Central PA, I’ve had quite a few people ask if I would be interested in running for office … so I’m not surprised you would hear something like that.”

Stelson joined WGAL’s staff in 1997. During her time at the station, she traveled with Pennsylvania National Guard troops to Kosovo, covered the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City, and interviewed a long list of bold-faced names, including former presidents. She grew up in Seattle and graduated from the University of Puget Sound.

“We are extremely appreciative of her 26 years with WGAL and the tremendous work she’s done with the communities we serve,” said Cindy DeLuca, president and general manager of WGAL.

WGAL, located on Columbia Ave. in Lancaster Township, is an NBC affiliate and is owned by Hearst. It went on the air in 1949 and was originally owned by the Steinman family, who were owners of LNP | LancasterOnline until this year when ownership was transferred to WITF, the public broadcaster based near Harrisburg.

Perry, chairman of the far-right House Freedom Caucus and a staunch ally to former President Donald Trump, already faces three other confirmed challengers in his bid for his seventh term.

Retired Marine Mike O’Brien announced last week to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star that he’d seek the Democratic nomination to challenge Perry. Shamaine Daniels, a Harrisburg City Councilor who lost to Perry in 2022, and Rick Coplen, who lost the Democratic primary to Daniels last year, have also registered as candidates.

Perry was a top target of Democrats in 2020, when former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale was recruited to run against him. Perry easily beat DePasquale, 53% to 47%, and won by a slightly larger margin against Daniels in 2022.

Perry’s role in advising Trump on how he could reverse Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election came under scrutiny from both the House January 6 Committee and prosecutors with the U.S. Justice Department. Perry has not been charged, but his phone was seized by federal agents in August 2022. The congressman waged a largely successful fight in federal court to prohibit prosecutors from accessing his phone, arguing that his communications are protected by the Constitution’s “speech and debate clause.”

As of the end of June, Perry had more than $500,000 in his main campaign account. In 2022 and 2020, he raised $3 million and $4 million, respectively.