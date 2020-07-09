Watch: VP Mike Pence travels through Lancaster County Thursday afternoon [videos]

Vice President Mike Pence visited Lancaster County Thursday afternoon as part of his southeastern Pa. bus tour.

Pence arrived via Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport around 11:10 a.m. and will spend some time in Lititz and Manheim before going to Chester County, then Philadelphia.

Follow along with Pence via videos from LNP | LancasterOnline reporters below.

Arriving at Lancaster Airport

Greeting Congressman Lloyd Smucker and county commissioner Ray D'Agostino at Lancaster Airport

Vice President in Lancaster https://t.co/V1an453EPV — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) July 9, 2020

Vice President Pence's motorcade while heading to Kreider Farms

.@VP’s motorcade on its way to Kredier Farm traveling via Temperence Hill Rd pic.twitter.com/4itqrMZv4K — Hurubie Meko (@HurubieLNP) July 9, 2020

Editor's note: This post will be updated with more videos as they come along. Be sure to check back.