Watch: VP Mike Pence travels through Lancaster County Thursday afternoon [videos]

Pence visit 070920

People wait for Vice President Mike Pence before he arrives on Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Pence will make a stop at a Manheim farm before a bus tour to Philadelphia, where he will speak with police officers at a Fraternal Order of Police “Back the Blue” rally. 

 

 

 Ty Lohr | Digital Staff

Vice President Mike Pence visited Lancaster County Thursday afternoon as part of his southeastern Pa. bus tour.

Pence arrived via Air Force Two at Lancaster Airport around 11:10 a.m. and will spend some time in Lititz and Manheim before going to Chester County, then Philadelphia.

Follow along with Pence via videos from LNP | LancasterOnline reporters below.

Arriving at Lancaster Airport

Greeting Congressman Lloyd Smucker and county commissioner Ray D'Agostino at Lancaster Airport

Vice President Pence's motorcade while heading to Kreider Farms

Editor's note: This post will be updated with more videos as they come along. Be sure to check back.

