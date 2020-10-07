Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will go head-to-head Wednesday night for their first and only VP debate before election day.
This will be the first debate held after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19; Vice President Pence is the head of the coronavirus task force.
USA Today's Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page will moderate.
The debate will start at 9 p.m. and will continue until 10:30 p.m. without commercial breaks.
To watch the VP debate in its entirety, check out the livestream below.