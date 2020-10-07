In VP debate, plexiglass an extra participant on the stage

The stage is set with glass between seats ahead of the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will participate in the debate Wednesday night.

 Julio Cortez

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will go head-to-head Wednesday night for their first and only VP debate before election day.

This will be the first debate held after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19; Vice President Pence is the head of the coronavirus task force.

USA Today's Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page will moderate. 

The debate will start at 9 p.m. and will continue until 10:30 p.m. without commercial breaks.

To watch the VP debate in its entirety, check out the livestream below.

