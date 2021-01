The U.S. House of Representatives gathered Wednesday morning to vote on whether to charge President Donald Trump with inciting an attack against the U.S. Capitol.

Last week, after a presidential rally, Trump supporters who believed the election was illegitimate swarmed the U.S. Capitol building.

Many Democrats and some Republicans called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to strip President Trump of his presidency. Pence declined.

