Today, the U.S. Senate will vote on the articles of impeachment to determine whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office based on the two charges brought by the House of Representatives.

Senators are offering their insight on the Senate floor today ahead of the vote.

The impeachment vote comes just one day after President Trump's State of the Union address, where he touted a strong economy and platformed for his re-election.

Watch the senators speak before the vote below.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Camp Hill tonight, alongside Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.