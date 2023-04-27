Tonight at 6 p.m., the three Democratic candidates for Lancaster County commissioner will take part in a forum hosted by LNP | LancasterOnline ahead of the May 16 primary election.

The forum with Janet Diaz, Alice Yoder and Bob Holllister, will be hosted in the LNP Media Group offices at 101NQ in downtown Lancaster and livestreamed on LancasterOnline and on the LNP | LancasterOnline Facebook page.

The livestream will be embedded below around 6 p.m. The forum's purpose is for voters to learn as much as possible about the candidates for county commissioner and where they stand on the most important issues of the day, in their own words.

LNP | LancasterOnline will also be publishing a comprehensive Voters Guide for the 2023 primary election, including who will be on the ballot, voting place changes and more, in our May 3 print and digital editions.

Stay up to date on Lancaster County election news and primary previews at lancasteronline.com/election About the race

Republicans Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino received their party’s endorsement without any challengers in February. They are all but guaranteed spots in the November general election.

But unlike four years ago, Parsons and D’Agostino will face a full two-person Democratic slate for board of commissioners thanks to a race between three Democrats in the primary.

The candidates are health care administrator Yoder, former Eastern Lancaster County School District Superintendent Hollister and Lancaster City Council member Diaz.

The race for board of commissioners, which functions as both an executive and legislative body at the county level, is unusual in that each party can nominate up to two candidates for the general election.

The top three vote-getters in November are elected, regardless of party. The limit of two candidates per party is intended to ensure that more than one party will be represented on the board of commissioners.

One Democrat will not make the first cut in the primary, though the loser could still get on the November ballot as an independent candidate.

And for the first time in more than a decade, Republicans could theoretically lose majority control of the board of commissioners. If history and voter registration numbers are a guide, that possibility is remote. But that hasn’t stopped the three-person field forming in the Democratic primary.