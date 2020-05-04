Sen. Scott Martin (R., Martic Township) will co-chair a joint Senate hearing Monday with top state officials and health experts to examine Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to reopen counties in Pennsylvania.

Martin, who chairs the Senate Local Government committee, and Sen. Michele Brooks (R., Crawford County), who chairs the Health and Human Services committee, will hold the hearing on Monday at 10 a.m. to allow committee members to analyze the plan to reopen the state region-by-region.

Watch the livestream below. Story continues after video.

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and leaders from the Department of Community and Economic Development and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency are scheduled to testify. Dr. Michael Ripchinski of Lancaster General Health, a Mercer County commissioner, and several executives from statewide health organizations will also be empaneled.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Martin and Lancaster County’s Republican lawmakers have been outspoken that Lancaster should not be grouped with Philadelphia and its surrounding counties, as Wolf’s reopening plan states. These lawmakers and local leaders all believe they should be counted with southcentral counties, as it is often defined.

Lancaster is still above Wolf’s threshold to reopen, which requires that a county has fewer than 50 new confirmed cases per 100,000 people for 14 days.

On Friday, Wolf announced 24 counties in the northwestern part of Pennsylvania with low per-capita cases could move from “red” to “yellow” on May 8, meaning stay-at-home orders are slightly lifted for some work and social interactions. Closures of schools, gyms, hair and nail salons, remain in place, according to Wolf’s announcement.