11th Congressional District debate, October 2022

Incumbent Rep. Lloyd Smucker, right, a Republican, is seeking a fourth term. His challenger is Bob Hollister, left, the former superintendent of the Elanco School District who joined the Democratic Party after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. 

The Rotary Club of Lancaster on Wednesday hosted a debate between the two candidates running to represent Pennsylvania's 11th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Voters Guide to the 2022 general election in Lancaster County

Watch the full debate in the video player below: 

Full congressional debate from October 19, 2022. Debate took place at the Lancaster Farm & Home Center.

 

 

Smucker and Hollister received questions a day in advance. The questions were written by Rotary Club members.

The Wednesday debate was held at the Farm and Home Center in Lancaster. About 160 people attended the 90-minute event.

