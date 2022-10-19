The Rotary Club of Lancaster on Wednesday hosted a debate between the two candidates running to represent Pennsylvania's 11th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Incumbent Rep. Lloyd Smucker, a Republican, is seeking a fourth term. His challenger is Bob Hollister, the former superintendent of the Elanco School District who joined the Democratic Party after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Watch the full debate in the video player below:

Smucker and Hollister received questions a day in advance. The questions were written by Rotary Club members.

The Wednesday debate was held at the Farm and Home Center in Lancaster. About 160 people attended the 90-minute event.

