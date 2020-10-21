Second lady Karen Pence is visiting Lancaster County for the second time in one month, this time to speak with voters at the Acorn Farms Reception and Conference Center in Mount Joy.

Pence will voice her support for President Donald Trump's re-election at noon today.

Watch the livestream below.

Election day is in less than two weeks, and Pennsylvania is a battleground state that could determine who wins the presidency.

"The road to victory goes straight through Pennsylvania," said Vice President Mike Pence in a previous visit to Lancaster County.

Vice president Pence and second lady Karen Pence rallied in Lititz in Sept. and held a watch party for the first presidential debate.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to read next