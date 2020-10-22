President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will meet for their second and final debate Thursday night.

Traditionally, there are three debates between the incumbent President and the opposing presidential nominee. Due to President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis on October 2, the second debate was canceled. Instead, Trump and Biden held separate town halls last week, both airing at the same time.

There will be a few new wrinkles in the rules for the final debate, the most notable being the muting of microphones to start each segment. Both Trump and Biden will have two interrupted minutes at the beginning of each 15-minute segment. Afterward, they'll be able to discuss the topic with each other with both microphones open.

The debate will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. It starts at 9 p.m. and run until 10:30 p.m.. NBC News' Kristen Welker will moderate.

The debate topics include: COVID-19, American families, race in America and climate change, among others.

Watch the debate in its entirety below.