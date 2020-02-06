Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies at prayer event

President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper with a headline that reads "Trump acquitted" during the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast, at the Washington Hilton, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Washington.

 Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump is speaking to a crowd at the annual National Prayer Breakfast this morning, just one day after the U.S. Senate acquitted him of impeachment charges.

Trump's talking points range from the state of the economy to the strength of the state of faith in the United States. 

Vice President Mike Pence swung through Pennsylvania on Wednesday, with campaign stops in Philadelphia, Lancaster and East Pennsboro Township. Pence made a stop at Lyndon City Line Diner, at 1370 Manheim Pike in Manheim Township, in the afternoon on his way to a "Women for Trump" event in Cumberland County. 

Also on Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on two impeachment charges. Just one senator — Republican Mitt Romney of Utah — broke with his party. Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate since 1988 to win Pennsylvania.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporters and photographers followed Pence at his stops in Lancaster and the Radisson in Camp Hill, with live updates, photo, video and more. 