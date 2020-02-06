Vice President Pence visits Pa. on day of Trump's acquittal [full coverage]

Vice President Mike Pence swung through Pennsylvania on Wednesday, with campaign stops in Philadelphia, Lancaster and East Pennsboro Township. Pence made a stop at Lyndon City Line Diner, at 1370 Manheim Pike in Manheim Township, in the afternoon on his way to a "Women for Trump" event in Cumberland County.

Also on Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on two impeachment charges. Just one senator — Republican Mitt Romney of Utah — broke with his party. Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate since 1988 to win Pennsylvania.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporters and photographers followed Pence at his stops in Lancaster and the Radisson in Camp Hill, with live updates, photo, video and more.