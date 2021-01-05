Pennsylvania lawmakers are returning to the Capitol today to be sworn in for the two-year legislative term.

At noon, the House will swear in its members in four groups to limit the potential COVID-19 exposure. The House is expected to elect Lancaster County Republican Rep. Bryan Cutler as speaker, and the Senate is poised to make Centre County Republican Sen. Jake Corman its presiding officer, president pro tempore.

Ahead of the swearing in, about 150 to 200 people have converged on the steps of the Capitol building to host a "Hear Us Roar" rally. PennLive reports the rally is intended to encourage state lawmakers to decertify Pennsylvania's vote in the November election.

Trump supporters protesting on the steps of Pennsylvania Capitol. ⁦@LancasterOnline⁩ pic.twitter.com/O2q3TwUJPX — Blaine Shahan (@BlaineShahanLNP) January 5, 2021

Members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are taking their oath of office in groups. The first group was freshmen and leaders. ⁦@LancasterOnline⁩ pic.twitter.com/H11riOfReF — Blaine Shahan (@BlaineShahanLNP) January 5, 2021

You can watch the proceedings as they happen via livestream. They can be found below.

House Livestream

Senate Livestream

