The next stage of the 2020 election happened today when the 59th Electoral College in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania cast its vote for President of the United States.

Twenty people from across the state gathered in Harrisburg to cast their votes on behalf of 3,458,229 voters who voted for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Instead of meeting at the Capitol in Harrisburg in the chamber of the state House of Representatives, this year's gathering took place in the Forum Auditorium, across from the Harrisburg Capitol Complex.

You can view the Electoral College meeting in its entirety below.

