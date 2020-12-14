Election 2020 Today: Electoral College votes, vaccine U-turn

FILE—In this file photo from Dec. 19, 2016, protesters demonstrated ahead of Pennsylvania's 58th Electoral College at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. In 2016, the 20 unbound Electoral College members from Pennsylvania gathered in Harrisburg for Republican President-elect Donald Trump under pressure from Democrats to flip their vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton. This year, the 20 unbound Electoral College members from Pennsylvania will gather Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in Harrisburg for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, amid efforts by Trump to reverse the election result.

 Matt Rourke - staff, AP

The next stage of the 2020 election happened today when the 59th Electoral College in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania cast its vote for President of the United States.

Twenty people from across the state gathered in Harrisburg to cast their votes on behalf of 3,458,229 voters who voted for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Instead of meeting at the Capitol in Harrisburg in the chamber of the state House of Representatives, this year's gathering took place in the Forum Auditorium, across from the Harrisburg Capitol Complex. 

You can view the Electoral College meeting in its entirety below.

Read more:

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas bid to void the vote in Pennsylvania and other battleground states

