LNP Media Group and the York Daily Record are holding a forum for candidates in the 11th Congressional District.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker is seeking a third two-year term in the House of Representatives and faces Democratic nominee Sarah Hammond in the heavily Republican district.

Smucker has declined to participate in the forum.

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The livestream of the forum can be found below. The event is being recorded so it can be viewed after it has streamed live.