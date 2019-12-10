President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to speak Tuesday night at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Doors open for the event, Trump's first appearance at a 2020 presidential campaign rally in central Pennsylvania, at 3 p.m. Trump is set to speak at 7 p.m.
Trump has frequented Pennsylvania in the years following his election — this will be his fifteenth visit — but this is his first time back in southcentral Pennsylvania since he held a rally at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg in April 2017. More recently, Trump appeared in Williamsport in May, and he was in Pittsburgh in October.
Supporters lined up early Tuesday, with some arriving at the Giant Center before dawn. Watch video of the scene below or on the LancasterOnline Facebook page.