President Donald Trump is in Manheim Township to talk to voters ahead of Election Day, which is just over a week away.

Trump arrived at Lancaster Airport via Air Force One around 1:26 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Watch the livestream below.

Crowds arrived near Lancaster Airport in the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday in anticipation for President Trump's event.

Many crowd members stood in the rain for several hours, though it didn't dampen the mood.

Watch the livestream for Donald Trump's visit below.

President Trump's visit marks one of many recent visits that Trump campaign has held in support for reelection. Second Lady Karen Pence visited Mount Joy last week to talk with voters to boast about the economy with Rep. Smucker and Rep. Perry.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

About a month ago, Vice President Pence and his wife, Karen, hosted a watch party for the first Trump-Biden debate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden last stopped in Lancaster County in early Sept. to speak with Pa. union workers about the importance of unions in the United States.

What to read next