A new Lancaster County commissioner is expected to be chosen on Friday, following public interviews with the 13 Democratic candidates vying to replace former Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman, who resigned a month ago.

The candidates will be interviewed individually by the county’s 13 Court of Common Pleas judges, and the interviews will be streamed live from the Lancaster County Courthouse beginning at 1 p.m.

Following the 15-minute interviews, the judges will begin deliberating on who should fill the vacancy created by Lehman’s resignation, President Judge David Ashworth said earlier this week.

No public attendance is allowed in the courtroom for “space, safety and health reasons,” according to a news release. Instead, the public can tune in via YouTube, which is embedded below.

The judges are required to appoint a Democrat to fill the seat, since state law reserves one of the board of commissioners’ seats for a minority party representative and the other two commissioners – Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons – are both Republicans.

Each applicant will be asked to commit to not running again in 2023, to ensure no candidate gets a head start on campaigning that year.

