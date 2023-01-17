Shapiro Inauguration

The stage in front of the State Capitol in Harrisburg ahead of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's inauguration on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

 By ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

Democrat Josh Shapiro will become Pennsylvania's 48th governor following Tuesday's inauguration.

Shapiro, 49, will take the oath at the state Capitol in Harrisburg at noon Tuesday. Shapiro invited just over a dozen people to join him on stage, including survivors of child sexual abuse and parents of children killed by gun violence.

Shapiro's lieutenant governor Austin Davis will be sworn in during a State Senate session at 10 a.m.

Shapiro soundly beat Republican Doug Mastriano in November's election.

You can watch the inauguration in its entirety below.

LIVE - Gov. Josh Shapiro inauguration at the State Capitol

 

Rock Lititz will hold the inaugural celebration of Shapiro and Davis. Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson and Mt. Joy will perform at the celebration.

Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson, Mt. Joy to perform at Shapiro inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags