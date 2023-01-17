Democrat Josh Shapiro will become Pennsylvania's 48th governor following Tuesday's inauguration.

Shapiro, 49, will take the oath at the state Capitol in Harrisburg at noon Tuesday. Shapiro invited just over a dozen people to join him on stage, including survivors of child sexual abuse and parents of children killed by gun violence.

Shapiro's lieutenant governor Austin Davis will be sworn in during a State Senate session at 10 a.m.

Shapiro soundly beat Republican Doug Mastriano in November's election.

You can watch the inauguration in its entirety below.

Rock Lititz will hold the inaugural celebration of Shapiro and Davis. Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson and Mt. Joy will perform at the celebration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.