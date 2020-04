Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to outline his plan for Pennsylvania to start relaxing coronavirus-based guidelines, according to reporting from SpotlightPa.

As of now, it's unclear whether Wolf has a specific timeline for reopening businesses in the state.

Wolf has also not yet confirmed whether he wants to extend the stay-at-home order past April 30.

Watch the livestream below.

You can also click here to watch the news conference on the state Department of Health website.

