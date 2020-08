The fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention will feature nominee Joe Biden accepting the party's nomination for President.

The convention will be held from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Thursday night starting at 9 p.m.

Along with Biden's acceptance speech, New Jersey Senator Corey Booker, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigeg, businessman Andrew Yang and billionaire Micheal Bloomberg are all scheduled to speak.

There will also be musical performances throughout the night. John Legend, Common and The Chicks are all slated to take the stage.

Watch the final night of the Democratic National Convention in its entirety down below.

