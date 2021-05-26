Pennsylvania voters impose new limits on governor's powers

 Marc Levy - staff, AP

Governor Tom Wolf visited with several lawmakers and business owners in Lancaster County today to advocate for a higher minimum wage.

Pennsylvania's minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009.

According to a Franklin & Marshall College poll, two-thirds of Pennsylvanians support raising the minimum wage.

