Governor Tom Wolf visited with several lawmakers and business owners in Lancaster County today to advocate for a higher minimum wage.
Pennsylvania's minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009.
According to a Franklin & Marshall College poll, two-thirds of Pennsylvanians support raising the minimum wage.
Peter Barber, CEO of Two Dudes Painting Co., said he employs 65 people, with a starting wage of $14 that automatically raises to $15 after a 90 day training. This has been essential to his business for recruitment and retainment, he said.