Tom Wolf Editorial Board
Buy Now

Gov. Tom Wolf meets with the LNP Editorial Board in this file photo from April 2017.

 LNP Archives

Gov. Tom Wolf is hosting a press conference today to talk about new counties moving to different phases.

It was initially revealed that Lancaster County would move to the yellow phase by county Commissioner Josh Parsons, using his Twitter to break the news.

The press conference is at 4 p.m. and will feature the director or PEMA, Randy Padfield.

Several counties moved to the yellow phase today, including Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne and York counties.

Sign up for our newsletter

Related articles

Tags