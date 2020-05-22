Gov. Tom Wolf is hosting a press conference today to talk about new counties moving to different phases.

It was initially revealed that Lancaster County would move to the yellow phase by county Commissioner Josh Parsons, using his Twitter to break the news.

Had a call from Gov's office- they plan to move Lancaster/rest of PA "yellow" June 5th. We are already moving forward here, but how many biz will close in those 2 weeks that could have opened? How many jobs lost? On plus side, they did not call me a "coward" or "deserter" today. — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) May 22, 2020

The press conference is at 4 p.m. and will feature the director or PEMA, Randy Padfield.

Several counties moved to the yellow phase today, including Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne and York counties.

