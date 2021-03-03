Governor Tom Wolf and his COVID-19 vaccine joint task force are hosting a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a teacher vaccine initiative.

Pennsylvania is expected to get 94,000 doses of the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna both require a booster shot after the first dose.

State Sen. Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) on the task force said that this initial batch of shots will go to educators and support staff at schools, according to media reports. More details will be explained at the conference.

The conference started at 11 a.m. and can be watched below.