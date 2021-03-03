Governor Tom Wolf and his COVID-19 vaccine joint task force are hosting a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a teacher vaccine initiative.
Pennsylvania is expected to get 94,000 doses of the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna both require a booster shot after the first dose.
State Sen. Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) on the task force said that this initial batch of shots will go to educators and support staff at schools, according to media reports. More details will be explained at the conference.
Once all teachers are vaccinated, how likely are you to support all schools opening for in-person instruction?
You voted:
The conference started at 11 a.m. and can be watched below.