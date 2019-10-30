The Trump campaign's Halloween Witch Hunt Party at Spooky Nook -- the only sanctioned party of its type in the United States, according to a campaign aide -- featured special guests.
Diamond and Silk -- or Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson -- are video bloggers, social media personalities, Fox Nation hosts and Trump supporters. The formerly lifelong Democrats and sisters from North Carolina switched to Republican in 2015.
Trump campaign holds Halloween Witch Hunt Party in Manheim amid impeachment inquiry [live updates, video]
Mercedes Schlapp is Trump's director of strategic communications. Her husband, Matt, is a lobbyist and chairman of the American Conservative Union. He is also a Fox News political contributor and was President George W. Bush's deputy assistant and political director.
Check out video below of their speeches at the rally.
.@DiamondandSilk take the stage pic.twitter.com/A5bXwmdD3u— Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) October 30, 2019
Talking national news media outlets like "CNN, MSNBC, HIJKLMNOP," @DiamondandSilk say: pic.twitter.com/I4bXduaiur— Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) October 30, 2019
The Schlapps are up on stage now, and Mercedes Schlapp just got the crowd to sing Happy Birthday in a video for Ivanka Trump pic.twitter.com/hCG1BXimeh— Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) October 30, 2019